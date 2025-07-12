Share
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott meet with local emergency services personnel as they survey flood damage Friday along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Trump's Recovery Response Draws Rave Reviews: 'A Focus On Delivering for the People'

 By Randy DeSoto  July 11, 2025 at 6:06pm
President Donald Trump received stellar reviews Friday for his administration’s response to the flooding that decimated portions of the Texas Hill Country last week.

The president and first lady Melania Trump traveled to Kerrville to survey the damage and thank the first responders, who leapt into action after the waters of the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in 45 minutes in the early morning hours of July 4.

More than 120 people in the region died in the flood waters, and over 170 were still missing as of Thursday evening, the Associated Press reported.

Trump, the first lady, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Congressman Chip Roy, and others participated in a roundtable in Kerrville Friday to discuss the response efforts.

Abbott told Trump, “We cannot thank you enough for deploying the Coast Guard, deploying the resources.

“Immediately, when I made a request for a disaster declaration, you and your administration granted that. This is the fastest that I’m aware of, of any administration responding, so swiftly, so collaboratively, so coordinated, as we have in response to this,” the governor said.

Trump said earlier in the meeting that his administration deployed over 400 first responders and assisted in more than 1,500 rescues.

Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan helped save 165 kids at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian camp near Kerrville.

'He Started to Eat Himself': Noem Makes Chilling Claim About Illegal Alien Allowed In by Biden

“I had about 200 kids, mostly, all scared, terrified, cold, having probably the worst day of their life, and I just kind of needed to triage them, get them to a higher level of care, and get them off the flood zone,” Ruskan told ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

He explained that he coordinated their evacuation, utilizing not only his crew’s helicopter, but also other U.S. Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to the location.

Rep. Roy, whose congressional district includes Kerrville, told Trump, “I can’t thank you enough. When I called you on Friday, you said, ‘Whatever you need.'”

He got the same reply from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who oversaw the federal response.

“I’ve never seen such a quick response and such a focus on delivering for the people,” Roy said.

Trump summed up the collaboration at the federal and state level in response to the disaster, saying, “Two words: unity and competence, if you were to ask me two words that I’ve seen here.”

He added, “The way everyone has just pulled together. It’s rare that you see this.”

Conversation