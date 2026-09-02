President Donald Trump’s renaming of Lake Ontario to “Lake America” is smart politics, and Democrats are proving it with every public tantrum they throw.

Last week, the president signed an executive order directing federal agencies to make the change official.

Government agencies deleted Lake Ontario, and Apple and Google Maps each soon changed the name in their systems.

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: Lake Ontario is renamed to LAKE AMERICA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZFww8PexiW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 27, 2026

Trump’s order, of course, does not bind Canadians to use the new name, and most of them are very vocal when insisting they will do no such thing.

Democrats are also hilariously throwing a tantrum, and that’s kind of the point here.

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Can Trump be petty? Sure, he can. The latest battle in Trump v. Maps could absolutely be described as petty, shortsighted, or unnecessarily incendiary.

But it is also more than appropriate for the times.

The left has been on a warpath against the institutions that made America great for years, and Trump is simply matching their energy.

These are people who spent 2020 and Joe Biden’s entire White House term renaming anything with the name Lee on it.

The leftists insist we use new names for people who declare they have swapped genders simply by uttering the words.

In all reality, the word “Ontario” predates America as a country, and is arguably much more American than it ever was Canadian.

But that is not the point of any of this.

Its immediate impact is that it has shown the absurdity of the modern Democratic Party and its allies in the media and the culture.

Many of those who are losing their minds over a lake’s name have built entire identities on changing names, facts, and definitions to suit their delusions. It has harmed the social fabric of the country.

Leftists will rename a child from Joe to Jolene without a second thought, and then become enraged if you don’t fall in line with the lunacy.

Now they’re drawing a moral line at a body of water?

If you look at the reaction to the lake’s updated name online, you will find predictable outrage and no shortage of people deadnaming Lake America:

MapQuest has seen a surge in app downloads after the company said it will not rename Lake Ontario to Lake America. It is currently the top free app in both Apple’s U.S. and Canadian App Stores — its highest ranking in its 30-year history. https://t.co/wtRkI3043G — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 1, 2026

New York won’t be calling it that. https://t.co/FJQonEk8tI — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 27, 2026

We are governed by children. https://t.co/235pANoNoU — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 27, 2026

Not a single person is calling it that https://t.co/xyrAgAW2vl — 𝓔𝓶 ♡ (@emkenobi) August 28, 2026

Trump cited numerous reasons for the name change, and they all essentially boiled down to trade tensions with Canada.

In reality, whether the reaction toward the decision was intended or not, it has all the right people either angry or off balance, and it’s smart politics.

Decisions such as this keep the leftist legacy media on its heels, leaving reporters in a fog of war with less time to fabricate information or lie.

Leftists with malicious intent are not out hurting anyone this week and are instead fuming over this absurdity.

For years, while conservatives wished to be left alone, the left poked us and threatened our cultural institutions and social mores.

Before the rise of Trump, they called John McCain and Mitt Romney racists and Nazis. They called us all Nazis for wanting immigration enforcement, eventually creating Trump and Trump’s movement.

That movement is making the decisions at the moment.

There was a time in our not-too-distant past when conservatives would have given anything to have had a leader with no reservations about irking the left into meltdowns that expose their hypocrisy.

In the year of our Lord 2026, Democrats are reeling while simultaneously experiencing what it feels like when the shoe is on the other foot.

We conservatives should all celebrate their misfortune before the pendulum swings back and we’re on defense again.

The left made this mess with their social experiments and their extremism, and if they want to cry about it, they are free to do so.

In fact, my advice to anyone upset at Trump’s latest order is to take some time away from social media and go out and enjoy nature.

I hear Lake America is absolutely stunning this time of year.

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