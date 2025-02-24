Trump's Reported Plan for the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building Sparks Democratic Ire

President Donald Trump is reportedly seeking to sell the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco, California, sparking backlash from Democrats in the state.

WABC-TV reported on Thursday that the administration of President Donald Trump wants to sell the property bearing the former House speaker’s name, along with a building at 50 United Nations Plaza.

The move will let the administration save money on maintenance while leasing space for federal office workers as needed.

Former California Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier told the outlet that the sales do not make sense and claimed that the move is actually about Trump lashing out against his rivals.

“It’s another example of how he is coming after Democrats,” she declared.

“He’s coming after California, and it’s all about payback,” the former lawmaker added.

“The lease will keep going up and you will end up paying the property taxes of the lessor, whereas you don’t pay federal taxes when you are a federal government.”

The Trump administration may also seek to sell off the Leo J. Ryan Federal Records Center, which is named for a former member of Congress killed in the Jonestown massacre of 1978.

Trump also issued an executive order aimed at the Presidio Trust, a federal agency created in 1996 to manage 1,500 acres of historic parks and properties in San Francisco, according to WABC-TV.

Trump’s order reiterated that “it is the policy of my Administration to dramatically reduce the size of the Federal Government, while increasing its accountability to the American people.”

“This order commences a reduction in the elements of the Federal bureaucracy that the President has determined are unnecessary,” the order added. “Reducing the size of the Federal Government will minimize Government waste and abuse, reduce inflation, and promote American freedom and innovation.”

The Presidio Trust said it will continue normal operations, asserting that it has not relied on federal funding since 2013 and has since generated revenue by leasing buildings.

“We will present a report on our activities to the Office of Management and Budget, as required by the order, in two weeks,” the organization said. “We are confident that our activities are all statutorily-based.”

But California Democrats strongly condemned the move from Trump.

The office for Pelosi, who secured $200 million for federal maintenance projects in 2023 for the Presidio Trust, said that “the Presidio Trust is statutory, and it has been protected from assaults over time by its statutory strength.”

“We will be carefully reviewing the language of the President’s executive order and its purpose,” the office vowed.

Former California Senator Barbara Boxer also spoke against the effort.

“I would say to this administration, whether it’s the President Trump or [Elon] Musk or all those [Department of Government Efficiency] people, that when something is a raging success, keep your hands off it,” she said.

