Trump's Response to 'Unifying and Inspirational' Supreme Court Win Will Anger Leftists Even Further

If those on the left weren’t already seething in response to Donald Trump’s Supreme Court win, then his informal victory speech should be enough to push them over the edge.

You probably remember that in December, the Colorado Supreme Court tried to kick Trump off the state’s presidential primary ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

The case ended up in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, and on Monday SCOTUS ruled unanimously in favor of the former president.

In its ruling, the court determined that while “States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office,” they “have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency.”

In comments to Fox News, Trump called the verdict “unifying and inspirational” and “a great win for America.”



Trump then opined on a stickier situation — namely, his presidential immunity case, which has also been taken up by the Supreme Court, much to the Democrats’ chagrin.

Trump told Fox, “Equally important for our country will be the decision that they will soon make on immunity for a president — without which, the presidency would be relegated to nothing more than a ceremonial position, which is far from what the founders intended.”

The former president reacted to his victory in the Colorado case in further remarks from Mar-a-Lago.

“I think it will go a long way toward bringing our country together,” Trump said of the Supreme Court’s 9-0 decision.

“You cannot take somebody out of a race because an opponent would like to have it that way,” he added. “The voters can take the person out of the race very quickly, but a court shouldn’t be doing that and the Supreme Court saw that very well.”

“I really do believe that will be a unifying factor.”



Democrats have already lost their minds at the idea of the citizens of Colorado being able to have their choice in the Republican primary — Trump calling this decision “unifying and inspirational” might just make their heads explode.

After all, they’ve made no bones about their contempt for the highest court in the land, from protesting SCOTUS as illegitimate to showing up at the homes of justices they don’t like and accusing Clarence Thomas (their arch-nemesis, after Trump) of corruption with almost no basis whatsoever.

If Trump’s presidential immunity claim stands, the cries of the “death of democracy” will be positively deafening.

Which begs the question — who are the real opponents of the rule of law?

