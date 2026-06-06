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The Washington Monument is seen as the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool fills with water on June 4, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
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The Washington Monument is seen as the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool fills with water on June 4, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Trump's Restoration of Reflecting Pool, Mirrors Ongoing Work to Make America Great Again

 By Randy DeSoto  June 6, 2026 at 9:00am
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President Donald Trump’s restoration of the Great Reflecting Pool on the Washington Mall and the many fountains throughout the District of Columbia is really a metaphor for what is happening all over the country.

Trump is succeeding at Making America Great Again.

The president posted via Truth Social on Friday, “The Great Reflecting Pool, that stretches between The Lincoln Memorial and The Washington Monument, just opened to ‘rave reviews’ but, maliciously or not, some say, like The Washington Post, it was a ‘paint job.’ This was not a paint job. This was highly sophisticated material, industrial strength, that could last for 100 years, applied by very talented people.”

“The material is thick, strong, flexible, and has a natural, beautiful color, the dark blue of the American Flag!” he added.

Do you think Trump is succeeding at Making America Great Again?

There was so much hemming and hawing while the Reflecting Pool was being redone, with critics saying that Trump was ruining it.

But it turns out the new dark blue color does a better job of reflecting than the previous gray.

One visitor told a reporter, “I can even see the American flags around the Washington Monument, it’s so reflective. That’s impressive.”

As the White House noted in a social media post, “panicans got real quiet” as water began refilling the pool.

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Trump is also getting rave reviews about the many water fountains flowing in D.C. that haven’t worked for years.

The Interior Department posted, “Historic fountains and public spaces across the Nation’s Capital have been brought back to life.”

Water, of course, symbolizes life.

In the book of Isaiah, the prophet quotes God, saying, “Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.”

In the 1984 baseball movie, “The Natural,” the return of fresh water to the New York Knights’ previously broken dugout drinking fountain symbolized that life was returning to the team with the recent arrival of new batting sensation Roy Hobbs.

Like the Reflecting Pool project’s critics, neither Hobbs’ coach nor teammates could see the difference this new “rookie” player, who looked to be in his 40s, was going to make.

Just as water is flowing again in DC, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that 172,000 new jobs were created in the month of May, more than doubling estimates. Further, the BLS revised April’s jobs numbers up 64,000 to 179,000, which came on top of 189,000 new jobs in March.

Meanwhile, unemployment is at a low 4.3 percent. Further, the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank reported that the economy is humming along at a 3 percent growth rate.

In short, American business is booming, and it’s only likely to get better while gas prices continue to fall, as the war in Iran likely wraps up.

The White House posted on Monday, quoting Trump, “Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end — It always does!”

Despite all the leftist noise, Trump is bringing America back to life, and the Reflecting Pool is just one symbol of it.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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