Trump's Restoration of Reflecting Pool, Mirrors Ongoing Work to Make America Great Again

President Donald Trump’s restoration of the Great Reflecting Pool on the Washington Mall and the many fountains throughout the District of Columbia is really a metaphor for what is happening all over the country.

Trump is succeeding at Making America Great Again.

The president posted via Truth Social on Friday, “The Great Reflecting Pool, that stretches between The Lincoln Memorial and The Washington Monument, just opened to ‘rave reviews’ but, maliciously or not, some say, like The Washington Post, it was a ‘paint job.’ This was not a paint job. This was highly sophisticated material, industrial strength, that could last for 100 years, applied by very talented people.”

The water is ON, the Reflecting Pool is reflecting, and D.C. is looking better than ever. We are so back. THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/J3xE33XiA5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 4, 2026

“The material is thick, strong, flexible, and has a natural, beautiful color, the dark blue of the American Flag!” he added.

The reflection is finally coming back. After weeks of construction, water is returning to the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall as part of President Trump’s push to restore Washington, D.C.’s iconic landmarks. The difference is already striking, with the Washington… pic.twitter.com/I8sYy1Jnuw — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 5, 2026

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There was so much hemming and hawing while the Reflecting Pool was being redone, with critics saying that Trump was ruining it.

But it turns out the new dark blue color does a better job of reflecting than the previous gray.

One visitor told a reporter, “I can even see the American flags around the Washington Monument, it’s so reflective. That’s impressive.”

As the White House noted in a social media post, “panicans got real quiet” as water began refilling the pool.

Trump is also getting rave reviews about the many water fountains flowing in D.C. that haven’t worked for years.

Gorgeous White House restoration of the Columbus Fountain at Union Station in DC. After years of dropping friends off, seeing filth, cracks, and a broken landmark; this is beautiful. 🇺🇸 #USA250 pic.twitter.com/xxyUlzfdu0 — Kristine Froeba (@Kristine_Froeba) May 28, 2026

The Interior Department posted, “Historic fountains and public spaces across the Nation’s Capital have been brought back to life.”

Lots of people are here mid-day on a Monday to check out the newly reopened fountains at Meridian Hill Park in Washington DC pic.twitter.com/yK9AWjfF1R — The DC MD VA Live (@TheDMVLive) June 1, 2026

Water, of course, symbolizes life.

In the book of Isaiah, the prophet quotes God, saying, “Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.”

In the 1984 baseball movie, “The Natural,” the return of fresh water to the New York Knights’ previously broken dugout drinking fountain symbolized that life was returning to the team with the recent arrival of new batting sensation Roy Hobbs.

Like the Reflecting Pool project’s critics, neither Hobbs’ coach nor teammates could see the difference this new “rookie” player, who looked to be in his 40s, was going to make.

Just as water is flowing again in DC, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that 172,000 new jobs were created in the month of May, more than doubling estimates. Further, the BLS revised April’s jobs numbers up 64,000 to 179,000, which came on top of 189,000 new jobs in March.

Meanwhile, unemployment is at a low 4.3 percent. Further, the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank reported that the economy is humming along at a 3 percent growth rate.

In short, American business is booming, and it’s only likely to get better while gas prices continue to fall, as the war in Iran likely wraps up.

🚨BREAKING: The May jobs report has nonfarm payrolls at 172,000, far above the Dow Jones estimate of 80,000. April & March were also adjusted up. April was revised up 64,000 to 179,000, and March gained 29,000 to 214,000. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YMxYbltdjm — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) June 5, 2026

The White House posted on Monday, quoting Trump, “Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end — It always does!”

TRUST IN TRUMP. “Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end – It always does!” – President Donald J. Trump. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CAjU4jM8Jy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 1, 2026

Despite all the leftist noise, Trump is bringing America back to life, and the Reflecting Pool is just one symbol of it.

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