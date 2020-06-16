SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump's Return Rally is Now Up in the Air After 'Overwhelming Response'

×
By Erin Coates
Published June 16, 2020 at 11:24am
Print

Vice President Mike Pence said President Donald Trump’s comeback rally planned for Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is now in flux because of an “overwhelming response” from the public.

“It’s all a work in progress,” Pence told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning.

“We’ve had such an overwhelming response that we’re also looking at another venue. We’re also looking at outside activities.”

He added that Oklahoma has done a “remarkable” job of reopening the state.

According to the vice president, over 1 million people have requested tickets for the event.

TRENDING: Supreme Court Conservatives Blast Fellow Justices for Backing Down on Gun Rights

Rally attendees will also have their temperature checked and receive hand sanitizer and face coverings to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus at the event.

“The freedom of speech, the right to peaceably assemble is enshrined in the First Amendment of the Constitution,” Pence said.

“The president and I are very confident that we’re going to be able to restart these rallies to tell the story of what this president has done through these unprecedented times but also over the last three and a half years and drive toward a great victory on Nov. 3.”

An anonymous source with knowledge of the issue told the Washington Examiner that the new venue for the rally will be the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa.

The 310,625-square-foot facility recently completed a $55 million renovation and is next door to the original venue for the rally, the Bank of Oklahoma Center.

However, the venue could change again, according to the source.

In an email to the Examiner, Democratic National Committee spokesman John Weber accused Trump of “putting his own supporters in harm’s way to throw himself a rally.”

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters that the measures the Trump campaign is taking to hold the rally are “recognition that there’s guidelines in place that should be followed.”

Do you think Trump should avoid holding campaign rallies because of the coronavirus?

RELATED: University Votes To Enact Affirmative Action Even Though It's Outlawed

Oklahoma Health Commissioner Lance Frye told the Examiner that health officials “strongly encourage” anyone planning to attend a large event to take a coronavirus test ahead of time.

“We continue to strongly encourage those who intend to participate in a large gathering to plan ahead by getting tested for COVID-19 and by minimizing social interactions or excursions in the days leading up to the event,” Frye wrote in an email.

“When you are at the event, do not touch your face, use hand sanitizer, stay six feet of distant from others, wear a mask, and then seek to get retested and minimize contact in the days following.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







City of Seattle Reaches Astonishing Deal with Occupying Protesters
Trump's Return Rally is Now Up in the Air After 'Overwhelming Response'
City To Begin Replacing Some Police with Unarmed Social Workers
92-Year-Old Woman Brutally Knocked to the Ground in Broad Daylight
US Could Soon Face a Second Round of Lockdowns, CDC Insider Warns
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×