Trump's Senior Advisor Drops 3-Word Bomb on Democratic Influencer After Saying Biden Can 'Take Out' Trump
A senior adviser to former President Donald Trump issued a three-word response to a far-left social media commentator who implied President Joe Biden could “take out” his political rival after a Monday Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.
Chris LaCivita told Democratic Party advocate Harry Sisson to “expect a visit” after the latter said the court’s ruling that presidents have immunity from prosecution on some official actions could empower Biden to have Trump killed by the country’s military.
On the social media platform X, Sisson reacted to the ruling by commenting, “According to the Supreme Court, Biden could now send in Seal Team 6 to take all of them out.”
Sisson concluded, “[Biden] could send in the military to take out Trump. He has ‘immunity’ for official acts now!”
The court’s ruling immediately sent some Democrats into a tantrum as it now complicates the Justice Department’s two federal criminal cases against Trump.
After Sisson’s comments, LaCivita replied, “Expect a Visit ….”
Sisson later issued another response after his post went viral in which he commented, “All of these MAGA lunatics are saying that this is suggesting violence when the first 5 words are ‘according to the Supreme Court …’”
He concluded, “Also, this is in reference to Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissent which included this exactly.”
Sisson later directed a pair of social media posts at Trump, members of his campaign, and Republican voters.
Justice Sotomayor “With fear for our democracy, I dissent.”
In a long-awaiting ruling on Monday, the country’s high court found 6-3 that Trump was immune from prosecution for “official acts” he undertook during his term in the White House.
As Axios noted, Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, said on Monday that presidents have “absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority.”
Roberts added that in the case of Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee had “presumptive immunity” for numerous official acts and “no immunity for unofficial acts.”
Writing for the minority, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor commented, “Let the President violate the law, let him exploit the trappings of his office for personal gain, let him use his official power for evil ends … That is the majority’s message today.”
Sotomayor continued, “The relationship between the President and the people he serves has shifted irrevocably. In every use of official power, the President is now a king above the law.”
Tanya Chutkan, the judge presiding over the DOJ’s Jan. 6 case against Trump, will now have to decide whether or not the actions Trump took that DOJ special counsel Jack Smith is prosecuting him for were official or not.
