Trump's Shocking Comment About Gavin Newsom Makes Tucker Carlson Do a Double-Take

Former President Donald Trump left Fox News host Tucker Carlson shocked Tuesday night when he said he had a “great” relationship with Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom during his presidency.

Trump, who is making his third run for president in 2024, sat down with Carlson for his first interview since he was arraigned in a New York courtroom on 34 felon counts of alleged falsifying business records.

The former president pleaded not guilty to the charges and has denied any wrongdoing.

During his wide-ranging interview with the Fox News host, Trump brought up Newsom after Carlson asked him if he believed President Joe Biden will run for re-election next year.

Biden has said he intends to run but hasn’t made a formal announcement.

Trump said he did not believe the 80-year-old president was capable of enduring another term.

He first named Vice President Kamala Harris as someone who might run if Biden didn’t, but said, “I don’t think she’s performed well.”

The former president then mentioned the Golden State’s left-wing governor as a possibility.

“You have a very ambitious guy in California,” Trump said in reference to Newsom. “But he’s done a terrible job with the state.

“I used to get along great with him, you know, when I was president. … Got along really good. Gavin.”

Carlson appeared stunned by the statement.

“Wait, you got along with Gavin Newsom?” he asked.

“I did,” the former president said. “I really did.”







Trump said in spite of their differences, Newsom treated him very well. “He was always very nice to me. Said the greatest things. He would say things like, ‘He’s doing a great job.'”

“About you?” Carlson said incredulously.

The former president responded, “About me. That’s why I could never hit him because he was so nice to me.”

In regard to Newsom’s potential influence on the upcoming election, Trump said, “He’s just laying in wait.”

“But he was very nice to me, and relatively speaking, some of them weren’t,” he concluded.

Trump’s comments drew criticism from some conservatives on Twitter.

I’m really disappointed in Trump over his kissing up to Gavin Newsom. This leftist monster is A-OK because he’s been nice to Trump? Conservative @GovRonDeSantis is awful because he has not been nice lately? What the hell? Has Trump learned nothing at all? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 12, 2023

Gavin Newsom has pushed some of the most radical policies in the US, including hundreds of billions in reparations. And Trump just said he could never “hit him” because Newsom was “so nice to me.” Trump can’t fight the left because he identifies more with the left than not. https://t.co/MjI7bboYqA — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) April 12, 2023

I live in California, Gavin Newsom is one of the most evil and corrupt communists in the country. He’s signed the most degenerate laws in the country. He locked us down longer than any Governor in the country, yet Trump never attacked him because he was nice to him? Clown! — Unfiltered☢Boss (@Unfilteredboss1) April 12, 2023

Others, however, defended the former president’s remarks.

And? If they’re working together and getting things done, great. I don’t want someone attacked just to have someone attacked. We want Ds and Rs working together. — Josh (@JoshWeber2) April 12, 2023

People whining about this are not Trump supporters and are disingenuous. Trump said Gaven Newsom was very nice to him. He joked he couldn’t hit someone who was kind to him. He didn’t say he likes his politics. Honesty is a good for leadership so is civility with your opponents. — Free the World 🇺🇲🌏🦅 (@PatriotVerity) April 12, 2023

It’s surprising to the left that successful people can actually carry on a polite conversation with people even as idi0tic as Gavin Newsom. Trump is playing 4D chess with the left who is playing checkers. Pro-Tip; “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.” — Steve 🇺🇸 Hicks (@steveinusa) April 12, 2023

Trump’s future daughter-in-law, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was married to Newsom when he was the mayor of San Francisco.

Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. have been engaged since January 2022.

