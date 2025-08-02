Trump's Social Media Joke Hilariously Ties Barack Obama to OJ Simpson

President Donald Trump recently shared a comical meme linking former President Barack Obama to O.J. Simpson.

The meme, which Trump shared to Truth Social last month, showed a doctored 1994 image of Simpson driving his white Ford Bronco as a fleet of Los Angeles police cars chased after him.

Only, instead of Simpson, Obama was driving the Bronco while Trump drove the police car behind him.

A caricatured Vice President J.D. Vance also appeared in the image, driving the police car next to Trump’s.

Donald Trump Jr. first shared the image to the social media platform X on July 21.

While many Trump supporters found the meme humorous, critics weren’t as tickled by it.

“What’s supposedly to be funny here?” one user wrote on X.

“Can any maga explain how Obama is a felon? Genuinely asking,” another X user wrote.

In recent weeks, Trump condemned Obama after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a trove of documents allegedly implicating the former president.

The documents revealed that Obama allegedly orchestrated the “Russia collusion” hoax against Trump during his first presidency.

“The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly point to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment,” Gabbard said, regarding a 2017 intelligence community assessment put forth by the Obama administration.

“There are multiple pieces of evidence and intelligence that confirm that fact,” Gabbard said, according to The New York Times.

🧵 New evidence has emerged of the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history. Per President @realDonaldTrump‘s directive, I have declassified a @HouseIntel oversight majority staff report that exposes how the Obama Administration… pic.twitter.com/0sS4Df8yoI — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 23, 2025

Trump responded to the document dump in an interview with “Pod Force One” host Miranda Devine, according to Fox News.

“I mean, I would say it was treason. It was treason,” Trump told Devine on Tuesday.

“They made up all these stories, just fake stories, and yeah, I would say it was serious treason and hurt the country and put the country in danger. You know, they did, on the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax — they lied unbelievably,” he said.

Obama spokesman Patrick Rodenbush denied the allegations against the former president.

“Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response,” Rodenbush said, according to NBC News.

“But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction,” Rodenbush said.

