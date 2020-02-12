SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump's Sports Tour Set To Continue with Visit to Daytona 500: Report

President Donald Trump waves prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans, Louisiana.Kevin C. Cox / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump waves prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published February 12, 2020 at 1:02pm
Print

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Daytona 500 on Sunday, according to a new report.

A notice to airmen from DeLand Municipal Airport said that the Federal Aviation Administration’s Daytona Beach Tower “has advised us that there is a strong possibility that President Trump will attend the Daytona 500 Sunday arriving about [1:30 p.m.] and sticking around for a couple of hours.”

Although the trip was not yet official, airport manager John Eiff told the Orlando Sentinel they had been told to prepare for the president’s possible visit.

The NOTAM added that flying over the Volusia County area would be difficult during that time on Sunday.

A Monday FAA Safety Team Notice also told pilots to expect VIP movement around Daytona Beach on Feb. 16.

TRENDING: House Republicans Strike Back Against Schiff, Boycott 'Publicity Event' Hearing

“Pilots can expect airspace restrictions in conjunction with this VIP movement,” the notice read. “The FAA recommends that all aircraft operators check NOTAMs OFTEN for mandatory airspace restrictions prior to operations within this region.”

Do you think Trump should be making more sporting event appearances?

Trump is expected to spend Presidents Day weekend in Palm Beach and leave on Sunday, the Palm Beach Daily News reported.

During his previous three Presidents Day weekend visits, he has stayed through Monday.

The visit to the Daytona 500 would be Trump’s second sporting event visit this year. He also attended the college football national championship in New Orleans in January.

Trump would not be the first president to visit the annual race during an election year. President George W. Bush also made an appearance at the event that kicks off the NASCAR season in 2004.

This would also be Trump’s second appearance at the Daytona 500.

He previously attended the 1999 race amid talks to build a racetrack on Long Island, according to Racing Reference.

RELATED: 8 Infamous Cheating Scandals in Sports History

An estimated 8,000 people also attended a Trump campaign rally at Daytona Beach in August 2016, and Trump has enjoyed the support of many NASCAR officials and drivers, including former CEO Brian France.

NASCAR driver and former Daytona 500 champion Ryan Newman said he hopes the president makes an appearance at this year’s race.

“I hope he comes and I hope he gets my autograph,” he said, according to WTVT.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Trump's Sports Tour Set To Continue with Visit to Daytona 500: Report
US Space Command Chief Sounds Alarm on 'Unusual and Disturbing' Russian Activity
US Coronavirus Patient Temporarily Released Due to 'Labeling' Mixup
Governor of New Hampshire Says Trump Will Win His State in General Election
Trump Cuts New Hampshire Rally Short To Attend Ceremony for Two Fallen Soldiers
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×