Trump's Sports Tour Set To Continue with Visit to Daytona 500: Report

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Daytona 500 on Sunday, according to a new report.

A notice to airmen from DeLand Municipal Airport said that the Federal Aviation Administration’s Daytona Beach Tower “has advised us that there is a strong possibility that President Trump will attend the Daytona 500 Sunday arriving about [1:30 p.m.] and sticking around for a couple of hours.”

Although the trip was not yet official, airport manager John Eiff told the Orlando Sentinel they had been told to prepare for the president’s possible visit.

The NOTAM added that flying over the Volusia County area would be difficult during that time on Sunday.

A Monday FAA Safety Team Notice also told pilots to expect VIP movement around Daytona Beach on Feb. 16.

“Pilots can expect airspace restrictions in conjunction with this VIP movement,” the notice read. “The FAA recommends that all aircraft operators check NOTAMs OFTEN for mandatory airspace restrictions prior to operations within this region.”

Trump is expected to spend Presidents Day weekend in Palm Beach and leave on Sunday, the Palm Beach Daily News reported.

During his previous three Presidents Day weekend visits, he has stayed through Monday.

The visit to the Daytona 500 would be Trump’s second sporting event visit this year. He also attended the college football national championship in New Orleans in January.

Trump emerges at college football championship game to big cheers of “USA!!” pic.twitter.com/MWV387w0xq — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) January 14, 2020

Trump would not be the first president to visit the annual race during an election year. President George W. Bush also made an appearance at the event that kicks off the NASCAR season in 2004.

This would also be Trump’s second appearance at the Daytona 500.

He previously attended the 1999 race amid talks to build a racetrack on Long Island, according to Racing Reference.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and President Donald Trump at the 1999 Daytona 500. #NASCAR #Trump pic.twitter.com/sPIz6U9snk — nascarman (@nascarman_rr) November 9, 2016

An estimated 8,000 people also attended a Trump campaign rally at Daytona Beach in August 2016, and Trump has enjoyed the support of many NASCAR officials and drivers, including former CEO Brian France.

NASCAR driver and former Daytona 500 champion Ryan Newman said he hopes the president makes an appearance at this year’s race.

“I hope he comes and I hope he gets my autograph,” he said, according to WTVT.

