Trump's Supreme Court Triumph Sends Keith Olbermann Into a Total Meltdown

The Supreme Court rejected the efforts of Democrats in multiple states to keep former President Donald Trump off of presidential primary ballots in a unanimous ruling issued Monday.

Only Congress, not the states, can hold candidates accountable for “insurrection” under the 14th Amendment, the court ruled.

Leftists in Maine, Colorado and other states that had attempted to keep Trump off the ballot were no doubt giving birth to live kittens when they heard about the decision. But it’s hard to imagine a reaction less balanced than unhinged-sports-commentator-turned-unhinged-political-commentator Keith Olbermann’s, which he posted to X shortly after the court’s ruling was published.

“The Supreme Court has betrayed democracy,” Olbermann wrote. “Its members including Jackson, Kagan and Sotomayor have proved themselves inept at reading comprehension. And collectively the ‘court’ has shown itself to be corrupt and illegitimate.

“It must be dissolved,” he added.

The Supreme Court has betrayed democracy. Its members including Jackson, Kagan and Sotomayor have proved themselves inept at reading comprehension. And collectively the “court” has shown itself to be corrupt and illegitimate. It must be dissolved. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) March 4, 2024

There’s so much to unpack there — the fact that the court’s decision didn’t even give Olbermann pause, apparently, to consider that perhaps his was the uninformed opinion is only the beginning.

If this were a 6-3 decision along ideological lines, his argument still wouldn’t carry much water. But to put his own opinion over the unanimous consensus of nine legal and constitutional experts requires something outsized on Olbermann’s part — ego, mental illness, ignorance, denial or something. Take your pick.

Will Trump win the rest of his legal battles? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (2029 Votes) No: 3% (72 Votes)

But, according to Olbermann, these nine individuals are not only unqualified to sit as a court; they can’t even read.

Luckily, he had a solution to fix the issue he saw with the separation of powers in what were established by the nation’s founders to be three equally powerful branches of government — do away with that separation of powers completely by dissolving the court, presumably upon the orders of one of the other two co-equal branches of government.

The idea is obviously dangerous — or would be, had it come from anyone with any credibility, anyway. Luckily, social media for the most part treated Olbermann’s post with all of the respect it deserved, which is to say none at all.

A representative sample of a few of my favorites — which give me hope for the future of this country — follows.

Have you tried crying more? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 4, 2024

So women have color have poor reading skills and can’t compete with the brain power of a white man like you? Wow, Keith. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) March 4, 2024

You are an angry, sad, spiteful little man. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 4, 2024

I think you should leave X in protest. Show em!! — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) March 4, 2024

I guess you could move to another country where they don’t have elections or a Supreme Court I hear Ukraine is nice this time of year — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) March 4, 2024

So far, Olbermann does not seem to have promised, er, I mean “threatened” to leave the country if Trump should win November’s election and re-take the White House.

If he does, I’ll see about putting together a fundraiser. I know some of you will want to help with his moving expenses.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.