Share
Commentary
President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla arrive for the State Banquet hosted by King Charles III and members of the Royal Family at Windsor Castle during the state visit by the President of the United States of America on Sept. 17, 2025, in Windsor, England.
Commentary
President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla arrive for the State Banquet hosted by King Charles III and members of the Royal Family at Windsor Castle during the state visit by the President of the United States of America on Sept. 17, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Aaron Chown - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Trump's Takedown of Prince Harry During State Dinner Was Perfectly Executed - Subtle but Undeniable

 By Samuel Short  September 19, 2025 at 6:39am
Share

During his visit to England, President Donald Trump decided when addressing the royal family and a room full of guests to take a subtle swipe at Prince Harry.

On Wednesday, the president and First Lady Melania Trump attended a banquet at Windsor Castle.

He was received by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Catherine, as reported by the New York Post.

During his speech to the room, Trump praised the king, saying he “raised a remarkable son.”

It appeared to be a compliment to the prince and a jab at his younger brother, who removed himself from the royal family in favor of moving to the United States in 2020 and marrying outspoken leftist Meghan Markle.

“I just want to say that his majesty has also raised a remarkable son,” Trump told the room.

“His royal highness, prince of Wales, really amazing. We’ve gotten to know you and I think you’re going to have an unbelievable success in the future,” Trump continued.

Do you think Harry regrets marrying Meghan?

“Melania and I are delighted to visit again with Prince William and to see her royal highness, Princess Catherine, so radiant and so healthy, so beautiful. Its really a great honor, thank you.”

Anyone familiar with Trumpian tactics in disparaging his opposition knows exactly what the president was doing here.

According to the U.K.’s Mirror, Markle has branded Trump “divisive” and a “misogynist.”

In a previous interview about Harry’s status in the U.S., Trump disregarded any concerns about him as an immigrant, stating, “I’ll leave him alone.”

The president joked and jabbed about Markle, “He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

Related:
Royal Family Fans Applaud Trump After He Takes Veiled Shot at Harry and Meghan

The banquet probably got a good chuckle from the president’s comments in omitting Harry.

Markle, for her part, was surely fuming, but what did she expect?

Trump also took the chance to boast of the two countries’ relationship, as the 20th century shows how strong those bonds grew in the face of tyranny during World War II.

“Together we’ve done more good for humanity than any two countries in all of history,” he said.

Per the New York Post, as the first president to receive a second invitation to the United Kingdom for a state visit, Trump is looking to ensure that bond remains strong now.

His barb against Harry is just icing on the cake in being a good statesman.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Trump Takes Immediate Action After Learning of Illegal Accused of Beheading Man, Kicking Head Across Parking Lot in Front of Victim's Family
Trump's Takedown of Prince Harry During State Dinner Was Perfectly Executed - Subtle but Undeniable
Video of AOC Gloating After Fox Canceled Tucker Comes Back to Haunt Leftists Shouting About Kimmel Suspension
Justice: Remember When Kimmel Lied to Help Cancel Roseanne? Well, Now She's Stepped up to Take Over His Job - Video
Kimmel Wants Out, Trying to Quit After Being Held Accountable for On-Air Lies According to Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation