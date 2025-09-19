Trump's Takedown of Prince Harry During State Dinner Was Perfectly Executed - Subtle but Undeniable

During his visit to England, President Donald Trump decided when addressing the royal family and a room full of guests to take a subtle swipe at Prince Harry.

On Wednesday, the president and First Lady Melania Trump attended a banquet at Windsor Castle.

He was received by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Catherine, as reported by the New York Post.

During his speech to the room, Trump praised the king, saying he “raised a remarkable son.”

It appeared to be a compliment to the prince and a jab at his younger brother, who removed himself from the royal family in favor of moving to the United States in 2020 and marrying outspoken leftist Meghan Markle.

President Trump has high regard for The Prince and Princess of Wales.

He praised both in his speech at the State Banquet and also King Charles for raising such a ‘remarkable son’. Harry can add it to his long list of grievances… pic.twitter.com/kaMdImVZ73 — Helen Rosa (@HelenRosamond11) September 18, 2025

“I just want to say that his majesty has also raised a remarkable son,” Trump told the room.

“His royal highness, prince of Wales, really amazing. We’ve gotten to know you and I think you’re going to have an unbelievable success in the future,” Trump continued.

“Melania and I are delighted to visit again with Prince William and to see her royal highness, Princess Catherine, so radiant and so healthy, so beautiful. Its really a great honor, thank you.”

Anyone familiar with Trumpian tactics in disparaging his opposition knows exactly what the president was doing here.

According to the U.K.’s Mirror, Markle has branded Trump “divisive” and a “misogynist.”

In a previous interview about Harry’s status in the U.S., Trump disregarded any concerns about him as an immigrant, stating, “I’ll leave him alone.”

The president joked and jabbed about Markle, “He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

The banquet probably got a good chuckle from the president’s comments in omitting Harry.

Markle, for her part, was surely fuming, but what did she expect?

Trump also took the chance to boast of the two countries’ relationship, as the 20th century shows how strong those bonds grew in the face of tyranny during World War II.

“Together we’ve done more good for humanity than any two countries in all of history,” he said.

Per the New York Post, as the first president to receive a second invitation to the United Kingdom for a state visit, Trump is looking to ensure that bond remains strong now.

His barb against Harry is just icing on the cake in being a good statesman.

