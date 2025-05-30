Share
US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up sign to reporters after exiting Air Force One in Maryland on April 6, 2025.
US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up sign to reporters after exiting Air Force One in Maryland on April 6, 2025. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump's Tariffs Working as Advertised as Trade Deficit Plummets Record Amount in April

 By Randy DeSoto  May 30, 2025 at 1:10pm
The White House touted three positive indicators for the economy on Friday, including that the trade deficit fell by the largest monthly amount on record.

The Trump press office also highlighted that inflation eased and incomes rose in April.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the U.S. trade deficit shrank a record amount last month, under President Donald Trump’s new tariff policy, which he unveiled early that month.

“Goods imports fell by 20% to $276.1 billion, while exports rose 3.4% to $188.5 billion,” the Commerce Department said, according to the Journal.

“That yielded a goods trade deficit of $87.6 billion, down from $162.3 billion in March,” the outlet added.

On April 2, Trump announced his “Liberation Day” universal 10 percent tariff and higher reciprocal tariffs for those countries his administration identified as being particularly egregious in blocking U.S. products from their markets.

The policy has been challenged in court, but after a federal trade court ruled against Trump on Wednesday, an appellate court in Washington stayed the order ending the tariffs the following day at least until June 9, while the litigation proceeds.

Do you think Trump's tariff policy is working?

Many economists and Democratic lawmakers predicted Trump’s tariffs would be inflationary.

However, CNBC reported Friday that the personal consumption expenditures price index — the Federal Reserve’s key inflation measure — fell to 2.1 percent in April.

Earlier this month, the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the consumer price index fell to 2.3 percent in April, the lowest since February 2021, which was prior to the Democrats passing the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

Economists, including top Treasury Department officials who served in the Obama and Clinton administrations, said the legislation was a primary cause of inflation spiking to a 40-year high during the Biden administration.

Additionally, as inflation continues to ease under Trump, personal income increased by 0.8 percent in April, “almost triple the expectations,” CNBC’s Rick Santelli said.

He further noted that income has been up in the first four months of the year.

“They’re powerful numbers — up 0.6 percent in January, up 0.7 percent in February, up 0.5 percent last month, up 0.8 percent this month,” Santelli said.

“This is a GREAT four-month start to any year.”

Additionally, Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni argued in posts on X late last month that the trade numbers will only get better in the months ahead, including in terms of their impact on the U.S. gross domestic product.

He wrote, “The flood of imports from Q1 [January through March] is going to tank imports for Q2/Q3, which will show up as faster GDP growth in the Q2 report; ATL Fed and NY Fed are both forecasting significant improvements in growth at 2.5% and 2.72%, respectively.”

