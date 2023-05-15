Share
News

Trump's Team Used a Secret Weapon During CNN Town Hall Commercial Break: Report

 By Johnathan Jones  May 15, 2023 at 7:47am
Share

Former President Donald Trump’s advisers used Twitter to gauge his performance in real-time as he faced off against hostile CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins last week, a report claimed.

During Wednesday’s town hall event in New Hampshire, Axios reported, Trump was shown tweets that indicated there was an overwhelming sentiment Collins had failed to hurt him with her interruptions and loaded questions during the break.

Trump then doubled down on his approach to ignore her attempted hit job and instead focused on connecting with the audience.

A Trump adviser told the outlet that Twitter helped the former president walk away from the evening in a better position politically.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized CNN and went after Collins on Twitter.

Trending:
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Case Involving Trump, 17 House Democrats, and the Biden Administration

The far-left “squad” member appeared displeased after Collins tried to use an accusation from former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll that she was raped by Trump in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s to harm him.

Trump has maintained he does not know Carroll.

In her civil suit against Trump last week, a New York jury found no merit to the rape claim but did award Carroll $5 million after jurors ruled Trump was liable for defamation and battery.

When Collins used the ruling against him, Trump dismissed Carroll’s claims and questioned her character.

Was the CNN town hall a win for Trump?

“I have no idea who the hell she is,” he said in one comment that was met with laughter from the crowd.

Ocasio-Cortez posted, “CNN should be ashamed of themselves.”

“They have lost total control of this ‘town hall’ to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim,” she added. “The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host.”

Related:
GOP Faces Major Upset as Democrat Flips Seat in Largest Republican-Controlled City

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang also posted about the town hall.

“This #CNNTownhall is shaping up to be a clear win for Trump, certainly in the Republican field and probably overall,” Yang wrote.

Trump was shown both tweets and others, which were seen as a measure of his performance by his advisers. They suggested he needed to double down on his strategy, and he did so.

One happy Trump adviser reportedly told Axios of the town hall, “He was the leader of the free world again.”

Axios reported that Trump is now in talks with other networks about sitting down for interviews and town halls.

CORRECTION, May 15, 2023: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized CNN on Twitter. An earlier version of this article gave a different account.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




'The Five' Co-Host Replies to Rumors That He's No Longer on Fox News Show
Adidas Goes Woke in Disgusting Way - Look at Who Modeled a Women's Swimsuit
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Posts Cryptic Messages as Her Brother-in-Law Faces Felony Charges
Elon Musk Takes Long Pause, Gives Activist Reporter Perfect Answer to Question
Lauren Boebert Files for Divorce, Blasts Media for 'Slanderous Stories': 'Complete Lie'
See more...

Conversation