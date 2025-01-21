Trump's Tie Sent a Subtle Message Only People Paying Attention Would Have Noticed, Said Entire Dem-Media Complex Had Lied

If you looked closely during Monday’s inauguration ceremonies, you noticed that President Donald Trump sent a subtle-yet-familiar message.

In short, the president took office the same way he campaigned in 2024: by inviting sane Democrats into the fold.

At first glance, photos of Trump during the swearing-in ceremony appeared to show him sporting a purple tie, but in fact the tie featured interwoven red and blue colors, suggesting national unity as a major priority of the second Trump administration and thereby exposing the years of unhinged fearmongering on the part of Democrats and their minions in the establishment media.

From a distance, of course, the red and blue mix created a purple effect as seen in the photo below.

Close-up photos like the one below, however, made the tie’s red and blue mix obvious.

As his second administration began, the president almost certainly made a conscious choice to combine Republican red and Democratic blue.

That unity theme, after all, helped propel him to the presidency in the first place.

During the long tyrannical nightmare of former President Joe Biden’s administration, the few remaining anti-establishment Democrats had no home in the party of censorship, lawfare, and endless war.

Thus, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former Democratic-turned-independent presidential candidate, joined forces with Trump in August. The president has since nominated Kennedy to serve as secretary of Health and Human Services.

Tulsi Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate who has since joined the Republican Party, formally allied with Trump a few days after Kennedy did. If confirmed by the Senate, Gabbard will serve in the second Trump administration as director of National Intelligence.

Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has also gravitated toward Trump, especially since the 2024 election.

In other words, anti-establishment Democrats have a home in the Trump coalition.

Of course, one wonders if the migration of a few such individuals into Trump’s Republican Party might make the anti-establishment Democrat officially extinct.

After all, prominent Democrats have spearheaded the most loathsome attacks on Trump by comparing him to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

In fact, on Monday they tried something similar with Trump ally Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X. Those Democrats seem to have learned nothing from the drubbing they took in the 2024 election.

Meanwhile, the establishment media has continued its torrent of unhinged lies about Trump and his anti-establishment movement.

Thus, powerful Democrats and their media minions have made their proverbial bed out of too many falsehoods to recant. They will lie in that bed together.

Sane Democrats, however, have a home in a pro-truth, pro-America coalition. Trump has told them so in as many ways as he possibly can.

