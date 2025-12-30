Trump's Top 10 Campaign Promises Fulfilled in First Year

President Donald Trump fulfilled many of his major campaign promises during his first year in office, but he has a few that he’s still working on.

Here is a list of his top 10 promises kept.

Southern Border

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.