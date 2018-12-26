Top Trump Economic Adviser Says Shutdown Won’t Affect Economy

The partial government shutdown initiated after Democrats refused to fund President Donald Trump’s $5.7 billion border wall will not significantly affect the economy, according to a top Trump economic adviser.

Kevin Hassett, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, told reporters Wednesday that some federal employees may miss a payday because of the government shutdown.

Any overall impact on the economy would be minimal after the furloughed workers receive backpay after Congress passes a spending bill.

Hassett says partial Government shutdown of a few weeks would not have a significant impact on the economy. Cites Congressional Research Service records showing furloughed Govenment workers end up getting paid, though might miss a pay period. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 26, 2018

TRENDING: Democrats Are Lining Up Behind What Could Be the Largest Government Expansion in Decades

The federal government went into a partial shutdown after midnight Friday after Congress failed to come to a consensus on a spending bill.

House Republicans passed a version of a spending bill that included $5.7 billion border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

The bill died in the Senate after Democrats largely refused to support it.

Recent volatility in the stock market has led some to blame the government shutdown for the unpredictable market behavior.

Do you think Democrats will agree to more funding for the border wall? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

On Monday, the U.S. stock market took the largest Christmas Eve plunge in history.

On Wednesday, the market bounced back as the Dow rose as much as 562 points.

December is still on pace to post its worst performance since the 1930s, however, according to CNN.

Though some have blamed the government shutdown for the recent market volatility, economists have pointed to a host of other economic reasons the market could be reacting to.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates four times in 2018, tamping down stock market gains throughout the year.

Trump’s trade wars and tariffs may also be dragging down economic activity.

In Britain, the uncertain future of a Brexit deal may be unsettling to investors and companies waiting to see the eventual makeup of an economic relationship between Britain and the European Union.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.