Trump's Top Economic Advisor Lays Out Exact Causes of Inflation, Why Biden Is Falsely Blaming Others

Larry Kudlow — former President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser — said that President Joe Biden need look no further than his own policies to find the source of the nation’s record-high inflation.

The consumer price index jumped 8.3 percent in April year over year, down slightly from an 8.5 percent rise in March.

In Tuesday remarks, Biden blamed Russia’s war in Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic as the primary causes of inflation.

He specifically dismissed the idea that his administration’s policies — including the stimulus payments, enhanced unemployment benefits and enhanced child income tax credit payments, all paid for with borrowed and printed money — have contributed to the problem.

“I think our policies help, not hurt,” Biden told reporters at the White House. “The vast majority of the economists think that this is going to be a real tough problem to solve. But it’s not because of spending.”

Kudlow disagreed.

“The president played the blame game yesterday. He won’t own any of these problems, and he’s coming back with more spending,” the former director of the National Economic Council told Fox News on Wednesday.

“Look, you had prominent Democrat economists and Republican economists a year ago predict rising inflation because of huge social spending, aggregate demand increasing, deficit financing, too much borrowing and too much money printing,” Kudlow said.

Is Biden to blame for record-high inflation? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (12 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“And then you had the war against fossil fuels at exactly the wrong time,” he added.

In a February 2021 opinion piece for The Washington Post, former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers wrote that passing the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan as the economy was already well on its way to recovery would “set off inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation, with consequences for the value of the dollar and financial stability.”

After it passed the following month, Summers called it “the least responsible macroeconomic policy we’ve had in the last 40 years.”

Further, former Obama administration Treasury Department official Steven Rattner in a November article for The New York Times identified the American Rescue Plan as the “original sin” leading to the current high inflation rate.

He pointed to Summers’ warning as well as “many others.”

“We worried that shoveling an unprecedented amount of spending into an economy already on the road to recovery would mean too much money chasing too few goods,” Rattner explained.

Kudlow, who served as an economist in the Reagan administration, told Fox that’s exactly what happened.

The successful economic policy implemented under President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s is known as supply-side economics.

“The tax hikes and the environmental restrictions [under Biden] are suppressing the supply side of the economy — not enough goods. And the spending increases the demand side of the economy — too much cash,” Kudlow said.

“If you are going to spend more than you can produce, well, prices have to go up. And the obvious solution is to spend less and produce more.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.