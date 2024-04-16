Trump's Truth Social Announces Live TV Streaming Platform for 'Content That Has Been Cancelled' or 'Suppressed'
If the mainstream media won’t let you say it, Donald Trump will.
The former president’s Trump Media and Technology Group announced Tuesday that it is scaling up a live TV streaming platform that has been in the testing phase for the past six months.
“The streaming content is expected to focus on live TV including news networks, religious channels, family-friendly content including films and documentaries; and other content that has been cancelled, is at risk of cancellation, or is being suppressed on other platforms and services,” the company said in a news release.
The plan that was unveiled calls for the streaming content to begin through the Truth Social app for Android, iOS and web and then expand to other streaming apps, followed by the release of Truth Social streaming apps for home TV.
No timetable was announced.
“We’re excited to move forward with the next big phase for Truth Social,” CEO Devin Nunes said in a statement.
“With our streaming content, we aim to provide a permanent home for high-quality news and entertainment that face discrimination by other channels and content delivery services,” he said.
“There is a lot of great content that simply can’t find an audience for unjust reasons, and we want to let these creators know they’ll soon have a guaranteed platform where they won’t be cancelled,” Nunes said.
The release said the new service will be “independent of Big Tech” and serve as part of the company’s “free-speech mission.”
Shares in Trump Media & Technology Group dropped 18 percent Monday as the company said it planned a massive sale of stock that could include the former president’s shares, according to Reuters.
They were down another 7 percent as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.
Trump has said his “hush money” trial in New York City, which entered its second day of jury selection on Tuesday, is an illustration of political suppression.
This case is obviously a corruption of the law.
Lawfare.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2024
Prosecutors have asked that the former president be fined $1,000 for each social media post that they say violates a gag order against him, according to The Hill.
To date, that has not stopped Trump from saying what he pleases.
“This conflicted, Trump Hating Judge won’t let me respond to people that are on TV lying and spewing hate all day long,” the former president said in a Tuesday post on Truth Social. “He is running rough shod over my lawyers and legal team. The New York System of ‘Justice’ is being decimated by critics from all over the World.
“I want to speak, or at least be able to respond. Election Interference! RIGGED, UNCONSTITUTIONAL TRIAL! Take off the Gag Order!!!”
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.