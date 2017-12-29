Trump’s Unscripted Interview with a NYT Reporter on the Golf Course Sets Internet Ablaze

In a wide-ranging impromptu interview with The New York Times on Thursday, President Donald Trump predicted he would win re-election in 2020 and offered his assessments of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and North Korea — as well as praised former Attorney General Eric Holder for having former President Barack Obama’s back.

“We’re going to win another four years for a lot of reasons, most importantly because our country is starting to do well again and we’re being respected again,” Trump told The Times reporter Michael Schmidt at the president’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

He then took a little poke at The Times adding: “But another reason that I’m going to win another four years is because newspapers, television, all forms of media will tank if I’m not there because without me, their ratings are going down the tubes. Without me, The New York Times will indeed be not the failing New York Times, but the failed New York Times.”

During the course of the 30-minute exchange, Schmidt asked multiple questions about Mueller’s Russia probe.

“I can only tell you that there is absolutely no collusion. Everybody knows it,” Trump replied. “And you know who knows it better than anybody? The Democrats. They walk around blinking at each other.”

Trump also stated that he hopes that Mueller is going to be “fair,” and has no plans to shut down his investigation, despite his executive authority and calls by some Republican lawmakers to do so.

“I think that Bob Mueller will be fair, and everybody knows that there was no collusion,” the president said. “I saw (Sen.) Dianne Feinstein the other day on television saying there is no collusion. She’s the head (ranking member) of the (Senate Intelligence Committee).”

Trump charged that what has come out during congressional inquiries into Russia collusion is that it was the Democrats who in fact were guilty of it “starting with the dossier. But going into so many other elements. And Podesta’s firm.”

The president faulted Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation, due to his support of Trump during the 2016 race.

Schmidt followed up, asking if Trump thought Holder was more loyal to Obama.

“I don’t want to get into loyalty,” Trump replied, “but I will tell you that, I will say this: Holder protected President Obama. Totally protected him. When you look at the I.R.S. scandal, when you look at the guns for whatever, when you look at all of the tremendous, ah, real problems they had, not made-up problems like Russian collusion, these were real problems.”

“When you look at the things that they did, and Holder protected the president. And I have great respect for that, I’ll be honest, I have great respect for that,” he added.

Regarding North Korea, Trump expressed disappointment with China after learning it is selling oil to the rogue regime.

The president stated he had “been soft” on China in hopes the Asian power would apply pressure on the DPRK to end its nuclear weapons program.

“Oil is going into North Korea. That wasn’t my deal!” he exclaimed, raising the specter of tougher trade measures against China, which ran over a $300 billion trade surplus with the U.S. in 2016.

“If they don’t help us with North Korea, then I do what I’ve always said I want to do,” Trump stated.

Trump’s interview set Twitter ablaze, with many liberals hammering the president and The Times.

People as diverse as actress Bette Midler and conservative columnist and NeverTrumper Bill Kristol thought his answers about Russia were not truthful.

Trump told NYT, “There is no collusion, and even if there was, it’s

not a crime.” Oops, he made a lie sandwich w/a light confession

filling! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 29, 2017

Kristol noted Trump stated there was no collusion 16 times.

Donald Trump repeated 16 times in his NYT interview that there was no collusion.

The president doth protest too much, methinks. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 29, 2017

Liberal columnist Eric Boehlert hit The Times for not pressing Trump about playing golf too much.

simple example of why NYT interview so awful: Trump criticized Obama relentlessly for playing golf. Trump now plays more golf than any POTUS ever. NYT didn't have the guts to ask him to explain his blinding hypocrisy….during his golf-a-thon Fl trip. — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) December 29, 2017

Finally, liberal activist and filmmaker Rob Reiner said Trump’s interview with the Times proved “we have a sick ignoramus running his country.”

Just read NYT interview with DT. We have a sick ignoramus running this country. The fact that intelligent citizens have to live with his moronic pathologically lying behavior is completely unacceptable. We must do all we can to protect Democracy and rid the US of this fool. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 29, 2017

He added, “The fact that intelligent citizens have to live his moronic pathologically lying behavior is completely unacceptable.”

Trump’s interview did earn some praise.

Trump’s New York Times interview was brilliant. The President challenged every Democrat lie from RussiaGate to why Crooked Hillary lost the election. 45’s war on FAKE NEWS has liberals fuming because they simply can’t keep up with such stamina and resolve. 👊🏻 — GRANT J. KIDNEY 🇺🇸 (@GrantJKidney) December 29, 2017

Twitter user Grant Kidney wrote, “The president challenged every Democrat lie from RussiaGate to why Crooked Hillary lost the election.”

