Trump's Upcoming Social Media App Now Has a Release Date: Report

Former President Donald Trump’s new social media platform finally has a launch date.

The Guardian reported that the social media app Truth Social will come out on Feb. 21, according to an Apple App Store listing.

The Trump Media & Technology Group is launching the app as an alternative to Twitter, which permanently banned Trump last year.

Truth Social will offer a very similar format to Twitter. Topics will trend and users will be able to follow each other.

TMTG also has plans to launch a subscription service for content such as news, podcasts and videos.

The company merged with the blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition in October and is now valued at $4.3 billion, according to The Guardian.

Upon the merger, Trump supporters and investors bought up Digital World stock, planning on Trump’s popularity on the right fueling commercial success.

However, this acquisition could face some problems, as some Democratic lawmakers are asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate.

The Guardian reported that Sen. Elizabeth Warren asked Gary Gensler, SEC chairman, to investigate the merger to determine whether any securities laws were violated.

Despite the push for an SEC investigation, TMTG raised an additional $1 billion from private investors last month.

With the announcement of Truth Social’s launch date, some are speaking out against the new app and taking issue with the fact that Apple’s App Store will offer it.

“Apple I’ve got a problem with you letting a traitorous con, impeached former president launch his own app of lies,” one Twitter user said.

Apple I’ve got a problem with you letting a traitorous con, impeached former president launch his own app of lies. Trump to launch his social media app in February, listing shows | Reuters https://t.co/OHgn0GdFyf — MaasiesMess (@MaasiesMess) January 6, 2022

Others, however, are welcoming Truth Social.

“People with millions of followers who can’t stand the wokes are waiting for Trump’s social media app,” another Twitter user said. “Trump’s app will be very popular with freedom loving people. It will not be a conservative-only app. It will be for all who believe in freedom.”

People with millions of followers who can’t stand the wokes are waiting for Trump’s social media app. They all will go there. Trump’s app will be very popular with freedom loving people. It will not be a conservative-only app. It will be for all who believe in freedom. — Sunil Kumar (@SunilKumarAus) January 5, 2022

