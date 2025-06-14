Share
News

Trumps Volleys One-Liner About Iran Back at CNN's Dana Bash: 'Well, They Didn't Die of...'

 By Michael Austin  June 14, 2025 at 8:01am
Share

President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that Israel killed all of the Iranian officials with whom he was negotiating a possible nuclear deal.

CNN anchor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash recounted her conversation with Trump during an interview on the network with John Berman, revealing that the commander-in-chief still wants Iran back at the negotiating table.

“We of course support Israel, obviously, and supported it like nobody’s ever supported it,” Trump told Bash, according to a transcript of the interview which Bash was quoting.

“Iran should have listened to me when I said, I don’t know if you know this, but I gave them a 60-day warning, and today is day 61,” Trump also reportedly said.

Trump then urged Iran to “come to the table to make a deal before it’s too late.”

As a rather relevant note, Trump told Bash that “the people I was dealing with are dead, the hardliners.”

“So what you’re saying is Israel has now killed the people who you were dealing with?” Bash asked him.

“They didn’t die of the flu, they didn’t die of COVID,” Trump reportedly responded.

Despite his quip amid a context of Iranian saber-rattling, Trump still has been working toward Tehran coming to the negotiating table.

Trump also reportedly expressed hope that Israel would deescalate the conflict.

As noted by CNN, officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio at first made clear that the United States was not involved in this round of attacks.

Trump later voiced another statement of support for Israel.

Related:
Police Evidence Links Politically-Motivated Assassination to 'No Kings' Protests

Berman noted that there was a vast difference between voicing general support for Israel and signing off on that nation attacking an Islamic regime in its region.

Bash told Berman that Trump definitely did not plan on directly supporting the attacks.

Trump has been seeking to negotiate a peace deal that prevents Iran from enriching material for a nuclear bomb.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Police Evidence Links Politically-Motivated Assassination to 'No Kings' Protests
Breaking: Alleged Political Assassin Believed to Be Former Tim Walz Appointee
Trumps Volleys One-Liner About Iran Back at CNN's Dana Bash: 'Well, They Didn't Die of...'
New Study on Republican, Democrat Tolerance Goes Viral: Science Shows Liberals Aren't So Open-Minded
Judge Bars Trump's National Guard from Stopping LA Riots
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation