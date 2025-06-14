Trumps Volleys One-Liner About Iran Back at CNN's Dana Bash: 'Well, They Didn't Die of...'

President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that Israel killed all of the Iranian officials with whom he was negotiating a possible nuclear deal.

CNN anchor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash recounted her conversation with Trump during an interview on the network with John Berman, revealing that the commander-in-chief still wants Iran back at the negotiating table.

“We of course support Israel, obviously, and supported it like nobody’s ever supported it,” Trump told Bash, according to a transcript of the interview which Bash was quoting.

“Iran should have listened to me when I said, I don’t know if you know this, but I gave them a 60-day warning, and today is day 61,” Trump also reportedly said.

Trump then urged Iran to “come to the table to make a deal before it’s too late.”

As a rather relevant note, Trump told Bash that “the people I was dealing with are dead, the hardliners.”

“So what you’re saying is Israel has now killed the people who you were dealing with?” Bash asked him.

“They didn’t die of the flu, they didn’t die of COVID,” Trump reportedly responded.

Despite his quip amid a context of Iranian saber-rattling, Trump still has been working toward Tehran coming to the negotiating table.

Trump also reportedly expressed hope that Israel would deescalate the conflict.

NEW: President Trump told CNN’s Dana Bash that Iran’s negotiators he was dealing with are all dead. It was previously reported that Iran & the U.S. were set to hold another round of negotiations on Sunday. Trump: “The people I was dealing with are dead, the hardliners.” Bash:… pic.twitter.com/9czlkvsdSQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 13, 2025

As noted by CNN, officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio at first made clear that the United States was not involved in this round of attacks.

Trump later voiced another statement of support for Israel.

Berman noted that there was a vast difference between voicing general support for Israel and signing off on that nation attacking an Islamic regime in its region.

Bash told Berman that Trump definitely did not plan on directly supporting the attacks.

Trump has been seeking to negotiate a peace deal that prevents Iran from enriching material for a nuclear bomb.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.