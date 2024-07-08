Trump's VP Pick to Be Made Next Week, And These 2 Big Names Are in Front for the Job - 'Will Be Decided'

One new report said there are two names in contention to be former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential candidate, while other reports added a third name and others said anything could happen.

According to the New York Post, the stretch run in the veepstakes is between Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

The Post gave Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida an “outside shot” and — in a report full of sources it did not name — said neither Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina or former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson were likely. Trump is scheduled to unveil his pick on Monday, July 15.

One speculating source said the pick would be “J.D., Marco or Burgum” and that the source did not “see a scenario where one of those three doesn’t end up getting it.”

“I would give Burgum and J.D. a little more of an edge than Marco,” the source said, adding that “Marco still has a shot” and that “Burgum and J.D. have an equal shot.”

This is why J.D. Vance should be President Trump’s vice president.

Listen to him destroy Kristen Welker on Meet the Press today when discussing Trump going after his political enemies. pic.twitter.com/wtjxi6zI14 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 7, 2024

The Post said another source — identified as a GOP strategist — also said Burgum and Vance were the front-runners.

“Who, when, and where will be decided by President Trump,” campaign representative Danielle Alvarez told the Post on Monday.

Who would be a better VP for Trump? J.D. Vance Doug Burgum

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use J.D. Vance: 83% (234 Votes) Doug Burgum: 17% (47 Votes)

The list that matters is the one in Trump’s head, and that one may still be in flux, according to The Washington Post.

The Washington Post said Trump was discussing names other than Burgum, Vance and Rubio, citing sources it did not name.

“The vice-presidential pick is a very personal thing for the president. The vice president’s job is to basically support the president’s policies and be an advocate for what he wants,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said.

The Washington Post said vetting documents were requested from Vance, Rubio, Burgum, Scott, Carson, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Byron Donalds of Florida.

Trump adviser Jason Miller told Fox News, “It’s almost an embarrassment of riches that there are so many good people. And what President Trump has said is that whoever he does pick needs to be able to step in and do the job on day one.”

Asked if Rubio, Vance and Burgum were the top three, Miller said, “President Trump has discussed even more names than that.”

Even Republicans who fail to be picked will be winners, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said, according to The New York Times.

Referencing Donalds, Stefanik, Vance, Rubio and Burgum in its report, as well as Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy, Gingrich said, “Trump has been enormously helpful to these people.”

“They are all bigger and better known than they would have been without Donald Trump,” he said.

