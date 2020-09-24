The border wall isn’t much in the discussion these days, and for good reason. It’s not high on our list of priorities, particularly given how we’ve suddenly discovered the benefits of strong borders.

However, once life resumes its familiar patterns, as it inevitably will, illegal immigration will ramp up. That’s when we’ll be reminded of an important fact: Walls work. And only one party, when it controls the White House, is willing to build them.

If you needed any reinforcement on whether they work, evidence came in San Diego last week.

Three migrants who were trying to cross the wall became trapped atop it, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, after one of their companions fell.

Border Patrol Agent Justin Castrejon said agents ran across two men and two women at the wall near Otay Mesa Port at 2 a.m. Sept. 14.

TRENDING: Tim Tebow Teams with Trump Administration To Fight Human Trafficking

The two women needed to be lowered from the wall by San Diego Fire-Rescue Department members.

Meanwhile, the man who was found there was taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries.

Only one of the four members of the group, all Mexican nationals, managed to scale the wall successfully, according to Breitbart. He was soon located by Border Patrol agents.

Do you support a border wall? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (32 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Those three individuals were taken to a processing station where, upon completion of a criminal background check and health screening, they were to be returned to Mexico under current coronavirus protocols.

A similar rescue happened in roughly the same area earlier this year.

“The event began at approximately midnight on January 5, when agents on patrol near Otay Mesa saw three people in a precarious situation,” a Jan. 7 news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection read.

“A man and two women, under the cover of dense fog, tried to enter the U.S. illegally by climbing San Diego Sector’s new 30-foot, steel bollard wall. The trio became stuck at the top of the wet, slippery wall after smugglers abandoned them.

“Due to the danger of the situation, agents requested the assistance of the San Diego Fire Department (SDFD) in order to get them down safely. SDFD used their ladder truck to remove the three people from the wall without injury. Once on the ground, agents questioned the group about their nationality and all three were Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S.”

RELATED: Biden Stuns by Shutting Campaign Down Early During Huge News Cycle

On Jan. 5, just after midnight, agents & SD fire dept. rescued 3 subjects that had become stuck atop the 30ft. border wall. The Mex. nationals were safely lowered to the ground & arrested by #USBP. Smugglers place an emphasis on profits over safety. Thankfully no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/FTMQWBqaXk — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) January 7, 2020

“These three were very fortunate to not have fallen from the top of the wall which could have resulted in serious injury or death,” Aaron Heitke, acting chief patrol agent of the San Diego sector, said in the news release.

“These dangers are not important considerations to smugglers, who place an emphasis on profits over safety,” Heitke said.

You can bet those smugglers are rooting for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in November.

It’s not surprising that Biden isn’t going to continue the wall, if just because of President Donald Trump’s focus on it. In August, the former vice president said, “There will not be another foot of wall constructed on my administration.”

Biden’s website reads says Trump’s “obsession with building a wall does nothing to address security challenges while costing taxpayers billions of dollars.”

The site goes on to say that “nearly half of the undocumented people living in the U.S. today have overstayed a visa, not crossed a border illegally.”

Which means that nearly half haven’t, of course. The easiest way to get here will still be the safest. Rest assured that if we were to crack down on those who were overstaying a visa illegally, border crossing would become more popular — and it doesn’t mean tighter restrictions on either are mutually exclusive.

The border wall works. No one wants people to fall from it, of course, but that’s why it acts as a powerful deterrent.

We need at least four more years of a president who realizes the importance of physical impediments to illegal immigration and human trafficking.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.