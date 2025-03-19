Trump's Weird Gestures and Little Boy He's With Confuse Reporters, Then They Realize What He's Trying to Tell Them

If you were to remove all politics from him — undoubtedly a tall task in today’s hyper-political climate — President Donald Trump isn’t quite the despotic tyrant that the establishment media often portrays him as.

Rather, by all indications, Trump appears to be a fun-loving (if not a bit mischievous) grandfather.

But, again, you’d never hear about this side of the president from the establishment media, which might explain their utter confusion when they saw that softer side of Trump in a recent viral video.

You can watch a big edit of the heartwarming video, courtesy of The Economic Times, below:







On Friday, a video surfaced of Trump boarding Marine One with a retinue of various bigwigs, as well as a small child.

If you watch the U.K. Daily Mail video, you would hear some confusion from various reporters about who the small child was.

(For the record, the kid seemed thrilled to be there.)

Then, adding to the confusion, Trump is seen gesticulating in the video, leading to further reporter confusion — until someone finally blurted out what was happening.

In short, the child was Elon Musk’s son, X Æ A-Xii, or just X, and Trump’s hand gestures were trying to spell out “X” in reference to his boisterous sidekick.

The video ends with Trump doing the grandfatherly thing and helping young X onto Marine Force One.

Look, this video went viral for the simple reason spelled out above: Trump is just not the monster the media wants you to think he is. He’s a loving grandfather who wants to do what’s best for this country and his grandchildren — and play a little golf on the side.

This whole video and Trump’s entire interaction with X confused the media because of course it did.

This is the same media that, even setting aside its nonstop anti-Trump vitriol, tried to paint the picture that Trump was a heartless monster while his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, was some sort of saintly family man and voice of reason.

The reality couldn’t be further from the truth.

Yes, Trump has a temper and some rough edges, but he’s never pretended otherwise. For better or worse (largely depending on your political leanings), what you see is what you get with Trump.

Contrast that with his predecessor.

Not only does Biden share Trump’s temper — if not more so — but he’s nowhere near the manicured family man that Trump obviously is.

Even setting aside how well-adjusted Trump’s kids are compared to, say, Hunter Biden, just look at how the 46th and 47th treat little children (and no, I’m not even talking about Joe’s sniffing thing).

Mr. Biden, if you will, has such a big, loving heart, he cruelly ignored and bristled at the mere mention of Hunter’s daughter, which of course is his granddaughter.

That’s a stark contrast to the above viral video of Trump showing grandfatherly love to a young child that’s not even a blood relative.

Yes, by all accounts, Biden is something of a heartless monster, and no, Trump isn’t evil reincarnated, despite what the media has been trying to convince you of.

It’s no wonder they were confused by the viral video. That’s what a loving grandfather is supposed to look like, not the guy they’d been propping up for four disastrous years.

