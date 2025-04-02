President Donald Trump would like to turn back the clock to honor the Kansas City Chiefs, but the march of time could make that complicated.

Last week, Trump indicated, he wants to have the Super Bowl LIV champions visit the White House.

The traditional visit was canceled because weeks after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, COVID-19 restrictions were sweeping across America.

Trump recently shared his thoughts on a visit, according to The New York Times.

Trump said this year’s Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will be coming to the White House on April 28.

What a class act President Trump! Not only will the Philadelphia Eagles visit the White House but so will the Kansas City Chiefs who missed out in 2020. Chiefs owner ‘honored’ that @POTUS invited Super Bowl team that couldn’t attend White House due to COVID. — FacingReality – Life Is Easy; People Make It Hard (@RealNatureForce) April 1, 2025

“I look forward to having the Eagles, and one other thing: We’re going to have the Kansas City Chiefs after that because they missed their turn because of COVID,” Trump said.

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said he wants to make the concept work and surmount the challenges in the way, according to the Kansas City Star.

“We certainly would like to try to figure out how to make that happen,” Hunt said Monday.

“There are obviously some additional logistical challenges that we would face, given that we only have six players from that roster that are still on the team.”

“We’re very honored that the president would think about us, going back to the 2019 season, when we didn’t get to go to the White House,” he continued, per the Times.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive end Chris Jones, defensive tackle Mike Pennel, long-snapper James Winchester, and kicker Harrison Butker are the only Chiefs on the current roster who were part of that championship team, the Star reported.

“We’re working through those with the White House,” Hunt said, “and hopefully we’ll be able to make it work.”

Hunt said Trump’s gesture was “completely unexpected” and “very thoughtful of him.”

“We’re in discussions right now about trying to do something this year and just what that would look like,” Hunt said.

The Chiefs visited the Biden White House in May after their Super Bowl LVIII victory.

Hunt said multiple current and former Chiefs have never made the trip to the White House, according to the Times.

Kelce had voiced positive comments when Trump attended the Super Bowl.

“It’s a great honor I think, no matter who the president is,” Kelce said, according to Reuters.

“I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there — it’s the best country in the world, so it’d be pretty cool,” he said.

