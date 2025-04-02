Share
Sports
News
Patrick Mahomes, left, and Travis Kelce, right, practice during the Super Bowl LIX Pregame at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb. 9.
Patrick Mahomes, left, and Travis Kelce, right, practice during the Super Bowl LIX Pregame at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb. 9. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

Trump's White House Invite to Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Hits Major Issue

 By Jack Davis  April 2, 2025 at 9:15am
Share

President Donald Trump would like to turn back the clock to honor the Kansas City Chiefs, but the march of time could make that complicated.

Last week, Trump indicated, he wants to have the Super Bowl LIV champions visit the White House.

The traditional visit was canceled because weeks after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, COVID-19 restrictions were sweeping across America.

Trump recently shared his thoughts on a visit, according to The New York Times.

Trump said this year’s Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will be coming to the White House on April 28.

“I look forward to having the Eagles, and one other thing: We’re going to have the Kansas City Chiefs after that because they missed their turn because of COVID,” Trump said.

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said he wants to make the concept work and surmount the challenges in the way, according to the Kansas City Star.

Is it gracious of Trump to offer this to the 2019 Chiefs?

“We certainly would like to try to figure out how to make that happen,” Hunt said Monday.

“There are obviously some additional logistical challenges that we would face, given that we only have six players from that roster that are still on the team.”

“We’re very honored that the president would think about us, going back to the 2019 season, when we didn’t get to go to the White House,” he continued, per the Times.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive end Chris Jones, defensive tackle Mike Pennel, long-snapper James Winchester, and kicker Harrison Butker are the only Chiefs on the current roster who were part of that championship team, the Star reported.

“We’re working through those with the White House,” Hunt said, “and hopefully we’ll be able to make it work.”

Related:
Fact Check: Did Patrick Mahomes Turn Down a $10 Million Donation Offer from Elon Musk?

Hunt said Trump’s gesture was “completely unexpected” and “very thoughtful of him.”

“We’re in discussions right now about trying to do something this year and just what that would look like,” Hunt said.

The Chiefs visited the Biden White House in May after their Super Bowl LVIII victory.

Hunt said multiple current and former Chiefs have never made the trip to the White House, according to the Times.

Kelce had voiced positive comments when Trump attended the Super Bowl.

“It’s a great honor I think, no matter who the president is,” Kelce said, according to Reuters.

“I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there — it’s the best country in the world, so it’d be pretty cool,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




White House Responds to Report Elon Musk 'Will Leave Soon'
Pro-Abortion Man Pleads Guilty to Plotting to Kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh
Trump's White House Invite to Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Hits Major Issue
Breaking: 'Top Gun,' 'Tombstone,' 'Batman' Star Dead at 65
This 464-lb NFL Prospect Would Be Heaviest Player in History, But He's Not Slow - Watch Him Close 40 Yards in Seconds Flat
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation