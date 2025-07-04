President Donald Trump is scoring victory after victory, and even outlets like “The Hill” are writing about how the commander in chief is on a roll.

“President Trump is entering the Fourth of July holiday on a hot streak,” the Wednesday article began. “Racking up wins with Supreme Court rulings, foreign policy, low border crossings and potentially a massive reconciliation bill containing key pieces of his agenda to top it all off.”

“The string of positive developments for Trump comes as he continues to consolidate power within the Republican Party and as Democrats struggle to unify and settle on a coherent message to criticize the White House,” the story continued.

“President Trump is delivering win after win for the American people, and we are the hottest nation in the world,” White House spokesperson Liz Huston said in a statement.

This news also comes on the heels of a report that the House of Representatives has advanced Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” for a final approval, according to Just The News

In addition to the wins highlighted above, Trump also achieved victories with the bombing of Iran and how swiftly it came to an end, lawsuits against major media outlets, getting NATO to give more money, and forcing UPenn to strip Lia Thomas of his records in women’s sports, by reportedly pausing $175 million in funding.

The school will also be issuing an apology to female athletes who were “disadvantaged” by Thomas’ participation.

His peace and trade deals have been numerous, with wins involving Canada, Vietnam, Taiwan, China and more.

In fact, his tariff revenue has been so impressive, even left-leaning networks like CNBC have had no choice but to offer Trump his due credit.

Trump’s ‘Hot Streak’ Has Media STUNNED Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (63 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

His push to end birthright citizenship and rein in federal judges who were issuing nationwide injunctions was given a huge boost form SCOTUS, and he continues to win the war on illegal immigration.

The number of migrants who were detained crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally has hit a record low in June, at just over 6,000, according to government data, CBS News reported.

It seems as though the media, academia, Hollywood and the establishment were all wrong again.

They said this was the end of democracy, the end of our economy, and the end of our country as we know it.

Instead, millions of Trump supporters are getting exactly what they voted for.

It’s nice to see some of the establishment admit it, and give the president his due.

Tragically, I wouldn’t expect it to last long.

If history is any indication, they’ll likely find ways to continually attack him until his last days in office, and beyond.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.