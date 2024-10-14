Truth Bomb Drops on Kamala Harris, Has CNN Panel Visibly Furious After Hearing Democrats' Undeniable Mistake

Neither Democratic Party elites nor their establishment-media minions have any idea how insufferable a majority of men find them.

Sunday on CNN, conservative commentator Scott Jennings tried to explain why, after years of foolishly alienating working-class American men, Vice President Kamala Harris and her fellow Democrats astonishingly lame recent efforts to woo male voters will fall flat.

CNN’s pro-Harris panelists, however, seemed not only uninterested in Jennings’s explanation but downright triggered by it.

“It was a rough week” for Harris, Jennings said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Indeed, thanks to a series of disastrous interviews last week, voters have finally seen the vice president’s myriad intellectual deficiencies.

Jennings, however, meant that polls show Harris struggling with black voters, particularly men.

“This gender gap issue is real,” Jennings said. “It’s a real problem, and you see the Democrats reacting to it.”

Then came the comment that caused CNN’s panelists to object.

“A lot of men think Democrats care more about dudes who want to become women than dudes who just wanna be dudes,” Jennings said.

At the mention that men might reject transgender ideology, CNN panelists sprang into action and tried to interrupt Jennings. But he kept talking over the interruption.

“And no amount of hunting cosplay or cringy videos is gonna change it. The bed is made,” Jennings added.

Then, in a different segment, Jennings explained why working-class men of every color will reject Harris and the Democrats.

“They’ve been told that they’re the problem,” he said of working-class men.

Me, on Harris’s problems w/ working class men of all races on @cnn: “Alot of men think Democrats care more about dudes who want to become women than they do about dudes just wanna be dudes. No amount of hunting cosplay or cringy videos is gonna change it. The bed is made.” pic.twitter.com/X5BW2xJzOj — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 13, 2024

Meanwhile, another X user commented on the hilarious “audible gasps” from CNN.

The audible gasps at CNN when @ScottJenningsKY speaks the truth: “Democrats care more about dudes who want to become women than they do about dudes just wanna be dudes. No amount of hunting cosplay or cringy videos is gonna change it. The bed is made.” Incredible. 😂 pic.twitter.com/QqzfI1Hnvu — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 13, 2024

On the whole, the manner in which Democrats have recently tried to woo male voters speaks volumes about how pathologically elitist the party has become.

In fact, after years of bemoaning “toxic masculinity,” liberals have no idea what masculinity means. Thus, when liberals try to speak to male voters, they inevitably speak to their own caricatured version of those voters.

For instance, last week former President Barack Obama addressed black men in his usual condescending way. Rather than appeal to their values or interests, Obama accused them of sexism for not supporting Harris.

Needless to say, black conservative men did not take kindly to Obama’s slander.

As for Jennings’s reference to “hunting cosplay,” Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota — Harris’s running mate — provided some comic relief.

In the clip below, presumably designed to appeal to the average outdoorsman, Walz struggled to load a shotgun.

“My little sister could beat him up,” country music star John Rich posted.

Tim Walz claimed he carried “weapons of war in combat” but he can’t load a shotgun? This guy is beyond weak. My little sister could beat him up. Ya gotta watch this👇 pic.twitter.com/nd7CneGWBI — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) October 12, 2024

Even liberal commentator Bill Maher mocked the Democrats for trotting out Walz as part of their outreach to black men.

Meanwhile, Jennings’ “cringy videos” comment referred to a Harris ad so awful that one must see it to believe it.

“Kamala is losing men by an historic margin. So she made this ad of men saying they are man enough to vote Kamala. It actually made me cringe multiple times. This should fix her man problem. Enjoy,” Clay Travis of Outkick wrote in a post accompanying the nauseating 94-second ad.

Kamala is losing men by an historic margin. So she made this ad of men saying they are man enough to vote Kamala. It actually made me cringe multiple times. This should fix her man problem. Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/DkkWPNbaFG — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 11, 2024

In short, that cringe-inducing ad, along with absurd and elitist outreach efforts led by the likes of Walz and Obama, proves that leading Democrats have contempt for men whom they do not understand.

Furthermore, the CNN panel’s response to Jennings shows that those Democrats have no interest in learning. It seems, in fact, that affluent liberals would rather cling to their own caricatures of working-class men.

Ironically, when those working-class men help send former President Donald Trump back to the White House on Nov. 5, Obama and his fellow condescending bigots will continue to find the explanation for their defeat in the purported bigotry of others.

