The Truth About the So-Called Homan 'Bribe' Shows Just How Much Damage Biden Did to FBI

For a left that’s still stuck on the Epstein client list and, for a few bitter clingers, even Trump-Russia collusion, the so-called “bribe” to current border czar Tom Homan has introduced a new bone of contention for Very Online leftists.

Perhaps what Homan did was immoral, perhaps it wasn’t. Perhaps it was illegal, perhaps it wasn’t. But here’s the thing: Nobody in the center or on the right cares, nor do they particularly believe it’s important, and that’s all because former President Joe Biden’s FBI and Department of Justice was basically a weapon aimed at Republicans — specifically Donald Trump, but anyone in his orbit would do.

At this point, in fact, they could come out and say they had evidence John Wilkes Booth killed Abraham Lincoln, and half of America would say, “Yeah, but c’mon — that’s the FBI and DOJ.” That’s where we are. This is the kind of damage to the federal law enforcement apparatus that only Richard Nixon managed to accomplish. The only difference is that 1) Nixon could remember doing it after he left office, and 2) apologized for it.

So, in case you haven’t been keeping up with this story — and really, aside from the Very Online Democrats and George Stephanopoulos, most people have been focused on the Israel-Gaza peace deal and the government shutdown — the TL;DR version is that reports have indicated agents in an undercover FBI sting gave Homan, a frequent target of the open-borders left, $50,000 in 2024, ostensibly for influence in terms of receiving government contracts if and when Trump became president.

The investigation by the Biden FBI was first reported by MSNBC on Sept. 20, which reported that Homan “openly claimed during the 2024 campaign that he would play a prominent role in carrying out Trump’s promised mass deportations.”

Homan has said he “did nothing criminal,” and FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said last month there was “no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing” by the border czar, according to The Hill. The case has since been closed.

Even The New York Times admitted that not only is there minimal possibility of charges ever coming from this, there’s almost no possibility of even recovering the money if the exchange even occurred. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Homan didn’t take the money and that the incident was an example of “FBI agents going undercover to try and entrap one of the president’s top allies and supporters, someone who they knew very well would be taking a government position months later.”

Assume that it even happened the way MSNBC laid it out — which is a farcical proposition as a general rule, but bear with me: Homan was, at the time, a private citizen who never promised anything concrete and didn’t deliver on any of it. The defense (a very salient one, may I add) would be that the FBI tried to entrap Homan into … a consultancy gig.

Nice work. That’s some use of DOJ resources, particularly from an administration that seemed to go out of its way to ignore the far more pressing case of a first son who was peddling influence to Ukraine and China while evading taxes and illegally purchasing firearms while higher than Hunter S. Thompson.

But I digress — because, while this story would be deader than the criminal case in any other circumstance, we have people trying to desperately keep it alive. ABC News host George Stephanopoulos seems to be patient zero of this phenomenon, going after Vice President J.D. Vance during the veep’s appearance on “This Week” on Sunday.

Vance, exasperated, pointed out the problem with this: Nobody cares, and nobody should, especially in the current environment:

.@VP nukes George Slopidopolous for obsessing over made-up Fake News BS while not asking a single question about the Democrat Shutdown: “Here’s, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program…” George gets big mad, cuts @VP off, and goes to commercial 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VVm2FV5ujd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 12, 2025

“Here’s, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program and why you’re losing credibility: because you’re talking, for now five minutes, with the vice president of the United States about this story regarding Tom Homan — a story that I’ve read about, but I don’t even know the video that you’re talking about,” he said.

“Meanwhile, low-income women can’t get food because the Democrats and Chuck Schumer have shut down the government. Right now, we’re trying to figure out how to pay our troops because Chuck Schumer has shut the government. You are focused on a bogus story.

“You’re insinuating criminal wrongdoing against a guy who has done nothing wrong instead of focusing on the fact that our country is struggling because our government’s shut down,” he continued.

“Let’s talk about the real issues, George. I think the American people would benefit much more from that than you going down some weird left-wing rabbit hole where the facts clearly show that Tom Homan didn’t engage in any criminal wrongdoing.”

It’s not just the lack of priorities in reporting, although that certainly is an issue. Even if the government was up and running and the nation-state of Israel had been at peace for the entirety of the Trump administration, this still wouldn’t be an issue. That’s not just because people don’t think Tom Homan did anything wrong, it’s because they don’t think anything that came out of Biden’s FBI or DOJ is believable.

Make no mistake: Had there been any real basis to pursue a charge against Homan, Biden’s Justice Department would have nailed his posterior to the wall before Jan. 20. They did not — and they fear and loathe Homan almost as much as they fear and loathe Donald Trump.

It’s the same argument against the specious Trump-Epstein connections or Russiagate. Do we really believe that Biden (along with Barack Obama before him) and his DOJ deep-state lifer confederates ignored or neglected to publicly pursue real evidence that would have given even a vegetative Uncle Joe an electoral victory for the Democrats, no matter how non compos mentis he was?

Nobody living in reality buys that. Nobody should. When it comes to the weaponization of justice, the 46th president was little more than a Senile Dick Nixon with the malfeasance turned up to 11. That’s a breach of public trust that will linger in America far longer — if actuarial realities play out as they normally, naturally do — than Joe Biden will.

