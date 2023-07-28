Authorities say the massive cargo hold fire at sea of a Panamanian car-carrying ship off the coast of the northern Dutch island of Ameland was likely sparked when one of the electric vehicles the ship was transporting exploded.

The Fremantle Highway was headed toward Singapore when the fire broke out Wednesday, according to AFP.

Now, all 3,000 new cars being transported on the carrier are under threat of destruction.

“We are now trying to extinguish the fire in cooperation with the local authorities of [the] Netherlands, the salvor and the ship management company,” shipping company Shoei Kisen Kaisha said in a statement.

It added that “there is a good chance that the fire started” with one of the 25 electric cars that were onboard the Freemantle Highway.

Shoei Kisen Kaisha said an official investigation will make the ultimate determination.

The Dutch investigative agency Rijkswaterstaat said the situation was “stable” but noted the ship can’t be moved until the fire is completely out.

The fire was still smoldering and “could burn for days,” according to a Dutch coast guard official.

The crew of the Fremantle Highway issued a distress call when the ship was about 14.5 nautical miles off Ameland, according to AFP.

One person was killed in the fire and several were injured, the report said. The crew was evacuated from the vessel.

Dutch officials are fearful of an ecological disaster if the ship sinks in its territorial waters.

“Currently several parties including salvagers and the Dutch authorities are looking at minimizing the damage as much as possible,” the country’s coast guard said, according to AFP.

Video from @Kustwacht_nl (Netherlands Coast Guard) showing #FremantleHighway. Note:

▶️Both lifeboats onboard

▶️Fire has run most of the vessel.

▶️Ships are cooling the midship section

▶️Fire has gutted amidships, forward, accommodations & bridge.

▶️Engine room seems intact. pic.twitter.com/54yvdwWOIG — Sal Mercogliano (WGOW Shipping) 🚢⚓🐪🚒🏴‍☠️ (@mercoglianos) July 26, 2023

This is just one more example of how EVs are not as safe or as environmentally friendly as greenies and government shills would like us to believe.

It has long been known that fires sparked by electric bikes, scooters and cars are extremely volatile and dangerous, especially to homeowners who have such vehicles parked in home garages.

Fire departments have warned that such fires often take thousands of gallons of water to douse because the massive batteries tend to continue feeding power to the fire even when submerged in water.

If your EV catches on fire, don’t worry, it’ll only take 7 hours and 28k gallons of water to put out the fire. But rest assured, EV’s are super safe and great for the environment — or something like that 🙄https://t.co/Ob1vWrzvrr — MichiganFreedomFund (@MichiganFreedom) July 28, 2023

While this ship fire might pose an environmental threat to the fisheries and habitats off the Dutch coast, EVs are a disaster in many other ways.

For instance, they necessitate massive mining operations to dig up the huge amount of rare earth materials and the cobalt, lithium and other metals needed for their massive battery packs.

It all goes to show that EVs aren’t the panacea to stop climate change that President Joe Biden and his green religionists claim.

