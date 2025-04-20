As both someone born and raised in Hawaii, as well as an avid supporter of hunters, the story of Eddie the pig hits infuriatingly close to home.

Two teens, Jayden Jarnesky-Magana and Krys-Ryan Saito Carino, allegedly stole this beloved pet from a Maui sanctuary, tortured it, and used its corpse to defraud a local hunting contest.

To say this despicable act demands justice would be an understatement.

Eddie, a 250-pound domesticated pig, lived in Maui after being adopted a few years ago. In May 2024, Jarnesky-Magana and Carino allegedly abducted him, apparently driven by greed for a $1,000 prize in a pig hunting contest, according to KHON-TV.







Their actions seemed to have been calculated and sinister.

The apparent cruelty experienced by Eddie the pig in the short time between his abduction and death is unimaginable. He was a neutered, gentle animal, not a wild hog, yet these teens treated him like a disposable prop.

Eddie the pig was allegedly kidnapped and subjected to a torturous and cruel final few days. Healthy hogs don’t just die in such a short time span.

Additionally, hunters at the contest grew suspicious when they couldn’t lift his body — he was far heavier than a typical feral pig.

What happened to Eddie the pig after he was abducted is absolutely sickening. These punks appeared to have killed him, likely in a very inhumane fashion, then paraded his corpse as a trophy, all for $1,000.

Their fraud unraveled when locals recognized Eddie as a pet, not prey.

Crime doesn’t pay, and these two are learning that the hard way.

On Wednesday, a Hawaii court sentenced Jarnesky-Magana for animal cruelty, livestock theft, and property damage, per KHNL-TV. Despite facing up to 10 years in prison, he was ultimately sentenced to probation and just one night in jail.

The trial for Saito Carino begins April 28.

Simply put, this sort of behavior and avarice has no place in society.

The greed of Jarnesky-Magana and Carino apparently drove them to defraud a family contest meant to celebrate hunting ethics. Instead, they mocked its values, turning a community event into a crime scene.

The hunting community played a key role in exposing them. Suspicious of Eddie’s size and neutered state, they helped authorities track the two suspects down. Justice owes them a debt.

Eddie’s owner now faces the aftermath, being forced to look at the general public with a more suspicious eye.

Jarnesky-Magana and Carino apparently thought they’d get away with it. They didn’t. The truth always comes out, and they’re in huge trouble now.

For Eddie, it’s too late. But for others, we must demand accountability.

Hawaii — and America — stands for compassion, not cruelty. That needs to be reinforced.

