Deep Dive
Drug Enforcement Administration agents patrol near the Washington Monument on the National Mall Monday in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump announced a federal takeover of D.C. police and mobilization of the National Guard, saying the moves are necessary to restore order in the city. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

The Truth About D.C.'s Crime Rate — And the Media's Deceptive 'Historic Lows' Narrative

 By Johnathan Jones  August 12, 2025 at 11:39am
President Donald Trump has ordered Washington, D.C.’s police department to be placed under federal control and has deployed National Guard troops to the city.

The move comes after years of worsening violent crime that has made the nation’s capital one of the most dangerous large cities in America.

Almost immediately, the legacy media launched a counteroffensive. They sought to convince the public that the problem is being overstated.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




