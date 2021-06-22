Thanks to today’s constant inundation of misleading headlines and false narratives, the truth doesn’t often see daylight.

Nowhere is this better exemplified than in the media’s coverage of Lafayette Square.

Now that the truth is out about what actually happened at the square, a series of lawsuits — including at least one levied against former President Donald Trump — were dismissed by a judge in a decision released on Monday.

Back on June 1, 2020, a group of so-called “protesters” were cleared out of Lafayette Square, which is located just north of the White House, by law enforcement officers.

Shortly thereafter, Trump crossed the square in order to conduct his famous Bible photo op across the way at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

“Is that your Bible?” barks a reporter. President Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the WH during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Greatest photo op ever! pic.twitter.com/IA5eIhqZLR — Sean Fulce @Defender of Truth and Liberty 🇺🇲 (@SeanFulce2040) June 9, 2021

Falsely, media outlets then claimed that Trump had ordered law enforcement officers to strong-arm peaceful protesters out of the square, all so that he could take some photos.

Did law enforcement officers do the right thing by clearing out the so-called protesters? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 96% (23 Votes) No: 4% (1 Votes)

This was later shown to be false in a report released by Interior Department Inspector General Mark Lee Greenblatt on June 9, which posited that officers had decided to clear the square in preparation for new security fencing being installed — before they even knew about Trump’s photo op. Moreover, the so-called “protests” were far from “peaceful.”

Warning: The following video contains violent images and vulgar language that some viewers will find disturbing.

It was then that many of those so-called “protesters” — who were demonstrating on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement — filed lawsuits against the federal government over the force used to drive them out of Lafayette Square.

Those lawsuits were levied against various former officials, such as Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Attorney General William Barr and even then-President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich dismissed the lawsuits in her ruling, arguing that “the plaintiffs’ claims of impending future harm are too speculative to confer standing to seek an injunction.”

“Such harm would require that plaintiffs again demonstrate in Lafayette Square; that agencies headed by the official-capacity defendants again respond to the demonstration; that federal officers again use that law enforcement response as cover to deliberately target non-violent peaceful demonstrators; and that one or more of the plaintiffs again be targeted,” Friedrich continued.

“This hypothetical chain of events is simply too speculative to confer standing for injunctive relief.”

In response to the suits’ claim that “the officers attacked and improperly dispersed the protesters — they did not restrain them or attempt to seize them in place,” Friedrich noted that “quite the opposite was true.”

“The officers attempted to cause the protestors and fleeing crowd to leave their location, rather than cause them to remain there,” the judge wrote.

Yet again, another false, anti-Trump narrative promulgated by the establishment media has crumbled to dust.

It’s a shame that the truth couldn’t have been revealed prior to the 2020 election.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.