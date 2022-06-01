'Truth Never Perishes': Johnny Depp Releases Statement Reacting to Historic Victory in Amber Heard Suit

Johnny Depp won his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard on Wednesday, with a Virginia jury returning a verdict that stunned millions.

Depp won $15 million in damages from Heard, with the jury accepting his arguments that his ex-wife defamed him through accusations of domestic abuse and physical violence.

Heard won one count of her countersuits against Depp, receiving $2 million.

Both Hollywood stars released statements reacting to the verdict shortly after the decision was announced.

“Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye,” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star said in a statement provided to the New York Post.

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond, and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career,” Depp continued.

“And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”

“My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought.”

“From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.”

Depp referred to his case as a legal test of “innocent until proven guilty.”

“I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media.”

After thanking the court and law enforcement, Depp expressed his desire to begin a new chapter in his life.

“The best is yet to come, and a new chapter has finally begun. Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes.”

In a statement of her own, Amber Heard pointed to the verdict as an attack on her First Amendment rights.

It’s unclear if Heard intends to appeal the verdict.

