What Is He Trying to Hide? Biden Doctor Desperately Trying to Stall Key Hearing, Cites Confidentiality

Former President Joe Biden’s White House physician is attempting to delay his testimony before Congress, citing concerns about the scope of lawmakers’ questions, sparking speculation that he is stalling for time.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who served as Biden’s physician during his presidential term, asked the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Saturday to “postpone his scheduled testimony over disagreements on the scope of the questions,” The Hill reported.

O’Connor is presently slated to give a deposition on Wednesday, as part of the committee’s investigation into Biden’s mental capacity, as well as his use of an autopen to sign legislation, orders, and pardons.

David Schertler, a lawyer for O’Connor, reportedly sent a letter to Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky — who chairs to committee — asking to postpone the start of the hearing to July 28.

In the letter, Schertler cited doctor-patient confidentiality as the main issue and said Republican lawmakers haven’t established what can — and cannot — be asked.

A committee representative accused O’Connor of trying to “stonewall” Congress, in comments made to NBC News.

Doctor-patient privilege is sacrosanct. Privacy should be expected and protected.

In Biden’s case, however, we’re talking about the leader of the free world. Divulging certain aspects of your life comes with the territory.

This is Joe Biden’s White House Physician Kevin O’Connor Subpoena him. Ask if he ever did a cancer screening. When he pleads the 5th — that’s all you need to know. pic.twitter.com/ZYVBoXzbHF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 19, 2025



Does this give the public a blank check to destroy everyone who runs for office? No. But we’re talking about an octogenarian who has experienced multiple mental lapses in public.

Are you buying the confidentiality excuse? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The need to have O’Connor testify is even more pressing, given that Biden revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis after leaving office. Did he know about this cancer while he was president? Was he sick when he ran in 2024? Was he sick when he ran back in 2020? What kind of drugs was he being given?

The public is entitled to answers. A private citizen — or even someone serving in a lesser government post — might have an expectation of privacy in this regard. The commander in chief is a different story.

There was an obvious cover-up of Biden’s mental decline, almost from the beginning. It was perpetrated by Biden’s communication team, policy advisors, his wife Jill, Democratic Party leaders — and very likely — his physician.

Giving a man who appears dazed during public appearances, slurs his words, confuses people and places — and who speaks pure gibberish — a clean bill of health is highly questionable.

All the while, they were naturally aided by left-leaning media outlets. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough told America that Joe Biden “was as sharp as anybody else I’ve spoken to,” and that he was “best Biden ever” in early 2024.

Or CNN’s Jake Tapper writing his mea culpa book “Original Sin” — and shamelessly marketing it every chance he got — about the media’s failure to discover that Biden was slipping into senility. Yet he waited until after Biden left office in disgrace to publish it.

Anyone with a pair of eyes could plainly see Biden had problems. Check out his 2024 debate performance against Trump, and then try calling him “mentally fit” with a straight face.

The autopen scandal is another issue that may require Biden’s doctor to answer reasonable questions about his fitness. It could potentially reveal criminal activity by government officials. And if the accusations turn out to be true, we may find out that someone else was steering the ship of state, rendering various orders signed by Biden null and void.

All this entails the revealing of certain health information, because it’s a matter of public interest — and potentially, a matter of national security.

The fact that O’Connor would dodge the committee’s questions before they’re even asked is suspicious.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor worked for me when I was the Director of the White House Medical Unit. He was Vice President Biden’s doctor then and was borderline competent at the time. The only reason I didn’t get rid of him was because he was untouchable and protected by the Biden… pic.twitter.com/HOEHMQed6b — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) May 22, 2025

If he truly feels his duty as a physician prevents him from giving certain details, then he should simply say so — but only after he is put under oath, not weeks before he’s set to testify about one of the most important investigations in our nation’s history.

Trump has waived executive privilege for almost a dozen Biden staffers whom the committee also wants to testify, in an effort to get to the truth, according to the Associated Press.

The final outcome should be very interesting and extremely enlightening, if nothing else.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.