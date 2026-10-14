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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer takes a question during a press conference on China AI export controls at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 23, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer takes a question during a press conference on China AI export controls at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 23, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

'Tsunami of Republican Money' Could Turn Midterms Upside Down, Says Top Democrat

 By Randy DeSoto  October 14, 2026 at 3:30am
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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned his fellow Democrats in the Senate on Tuesday that Republicans have an “enormous” financial advantage heading into the homestretch of the midterm election cycle.

Schumer wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter that the battle for control of the Senate may depend on whether Democrats can overcome an “unprecedented tsunami of Republican money” being spent in the closing weeks, The Hill reported.

“We have strong candidates, a clear message, and a political climate that offers real opportunities. But Republicans have one enormous advantage of their own. Money,” the minority leader said.

Schumer pointed out that President Donald Trump could spend between $400 million and $500 million from his super PAC, MAGA Inc.

Elon Musk has added $300 million to help Republicans win midterm races.

“That’s the enormous force bearing down on this election. And it’s a challenge none of us can afford to underestimate,” Schumer exhorted.

Further, CNBC reported, “Going into the closing weeks, Republicans and their allies have about $888 million in advertising planned through Election Day, compared with roughly $666 million for Democrats and their allies, according to AdImpact.”

Schumer contended that the Democrats are advantaged by Trump being unpopular as prices remain high.

“Over the last two years, our caucus has worked every day to make sure the American people understand that Senate Republicans are responsible for the costs they are paying and the pain they are feeling,” he wrote.

Do you believe the influx of Republican money will impact the midterm elections?

Fox News reported on Tuesday that based on its most recent polling, Republicans and Democrats each have 47 probable wins, leaving six toss-up seats.

Those include Alaska, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas.

The Cook Political Report adds Kansas to the toss-up list.

Related:
Dems Make Historic All-In Midterm Move: Talarico Raises More in Third Quarter Than Any Senate Candidate in History

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten argued Monday that Republicans have a solid chance of maintaining their Senate majority.

“Let’s just say we have the 2026 Senate polls, but if the polls are underestimating the Republicans by 3.5 points, which you know is really possible, because we’ve seen it through the history, right? You go back to 2020, that’s basically what happened,” he declared.

“How about Michigan? How about up there in Maine, how about in Alaska, how about in Iowa, how about in Kansas — which has been getting a lot of press lately — all of these go red. All these go red, and the Republicans don’t just hold the United States Senate; they hold it easily with 52 seats to the Democrats’ 48 seats.”

Schumer clearly sees these polling numbers and realizes that the November elections may keep his party in the minority position.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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