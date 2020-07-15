SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Tuberville Blows Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Out Of The Water In Alabama Senate Race

Alabama Senate Candidate Jeff Sessions Votes In Runoff Primary ElectionMichael DeMocker/Getty ImagesMOBILE, AL - JULY 14: Jeff Sessions addresses the media after voting in the Alabama Republican primary runoff for the U.S. Senate at the Volunteers of America Southeast Chapter on July 14, 2020 in Mobile, Alabama. Sessions is trying to reclaim his senate seat as he battles former Auburn University coach Tommy Tuberville who has the support of President Donald Trump. Trump fired Sessions shortly after the 2018 midterm elections and has been critical of his former attorney general during the runoff. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

By Andrew Trunsky
Published July 14, 2020 at 6:32pm
P Share Print

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville won Alabama’s Senate runoff Tuesday, beating former senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions 63% to 37%, The New York Times reported.

His win marks the end to a long and bitter primary election between Tuberville, who received President Donald Trump’s endorsement despite having never held elected office, and Sessions, one of Alabama’s most well-known politicians who was devoted to Trump’s agenda, even as the president campaigned against him.

The runoff, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, came after no candidate reached 50% in the state’s primary on March 3.

Even though it was before Trump’s endorsement, Tuberville beat Sessions 33% to 31%.

Sessions’ unsuccessful attempt to win back his old seat likely marks the end of his decades-long political career.

TRENDING: Tuberville Blows Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Out Of The Water In Alabama Senate Race

He was the first senator to endorse Trump in 2015 and was named as attorney general after Trump’s victory the following year.

Session’s relationship with the president began to deteriorate after the then-attorney general recused himself from the investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. Trump ultimately fired Sessions in November 2018.

Tuberville is slated to face off against incumbent Sen. Doug Jones in November.

A former lawyer who successfully prosecuted the KKK members involved in the Birmingham Church Bombing, Jones beat candidate Roy Moore in a 2017 special election to fill the seat vacated by Sessions.

The race, which leans Republican, according to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, is viewed as one of Republicans’ only opportunities to pick up a Senate seat in November. Recent polls have shown Tuberville leading Jones by single-digit margins.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Andrew Trunsky
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Tuberville Blows Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Out Of The Water In Alabama Senate Race
Newsom Shuts Down California Churches Indefinitely
Visitors to NY Must Provide Contact Information or Face Hefty Fine
Stone Was Offered Leniency To Incriminate Trump But Was 'Just Not Willing To Lie'
St. Louis Police Seize Gun Seen in Viral Standoff with Protesters
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×