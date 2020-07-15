SECTIONS
Tuberville Blows Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Out of the Water in Alabama Senate Race

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses the media after voting Tuesday in the Alabama Republican primary runoff for the U.S. Senate.Michael DeMocker / Getty ImagesFormer Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses the media after voting Tuesday in the Alabama Republican primary runoff for the U.S. Senate. Sessions lost his bid to to reclaim the Senate seat he left to become attorney general. (Michael DeMocker / Getty Images)

By Andrew Trunsky
Published July 14, 2020 at 6:32pm
Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville won Alabama’s Senate runoff Tuesday, beating former senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, The New York Times reported.

His win marks the end to a long and bitter primary election between Tuberville, who received President Donald Trump’s endorsement despite having never held elected office, and Sessions, one of Alabama’s best-known politicians.

Trump celebrated the news in a Twitter post shortly after the race was called, with Tuberville winning about two-thirds of the vote.

The runoff, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, came after no candidate reached 50 percent in the state’s primary on March 3.

Even without Trump’s endorsement in the initial round of voting, Tuberville beat Sessions 33 percent to 31 percent.

Sessions’ unsuccessful attempt to win back his old seat likely marks the end of his decades-long political career.

He was the first senator to endorse Trump in 2015 and was named as attorney general after Trump’s victory the following year.

Do you think this is a good sign for President Trump's re-election?

Sessions’ relationship with the president began to deteriorate after the then-attorney general recused himself from the investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Trump ultimately fired Sessions in November 2018.

Tuberville is slated to face off against incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in November.

A former lawyer who successfully prosecuted the KKK members involved in the 1963 bombing of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church, Jones beat candidate Roy Moore in a 2017 special election to fill the seat vacated by Sessions.

The race, which leans Republican, according to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, is viewed as one of Republicans’ only opportunities to pick up a Senate seat in November.

Recent polls have shown Tuberville leading Jones by single-digit margins.

