We live in violent times.

We see cities decimated by riots in the name of “social justice.” We see police officers shot as if for sport across the country. We see politicians allowing what looks like domestic terrorism to fester in our streets while ignoring the president’s incessant offers to quickly restore law and order.

Daring to stand up against the ever-growing forces of evil takes courage rarely seen today, especially when it has its risks.

A prime example is the controversial case of the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooting involving 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse on Aug. 25. He is accused of shooting three men — killing two — and is being charged by Wisconsin prosecutors with first-degree homicide.

Was Rittenhouse a trigger-happy teenager who committed reckless murder? Or was he acting in self-defense?

Tucker Carlson shared new footage of the incident Tuesday during his Fox News show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” and the video suggests Rittenhouse indeed fired his weapon in self-defense.

Carlson noted that protests erupted after the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man, who was wanted on felony sexual assault charges and resisted arrest until he was shot as he allegedly reached for a knife.

Blake survived, but, still, riots ensued.

“Mobs of Biden voters destroyed businesses and churches, they torched car lots and furniture stores,” Carlson said.

On the other hand, some Americans were there to clean and protect the local community, including teenager Kyle Rittenhouse.

According to Carlson, on the day of the shooting, “Rittenhouse finished his shift as a lifeguard in Kenosha. Video shows he spent part of that day cleaning graffiti from the walls of a local high school. Rittenhouse then went downtown with a rifle to try to protect a car dealership that had been attacked by mobs the night before.”

Footage recorded by eyewitnesses covered all three shootings involving Rittenhouse that night, some of which were compiled into a narrated video by #FightBack, a nonprofit formed by Rittenhouse’s attorney Lin Wood.

“This is one of those rare cases when we might be able to reach firm conclusions … before the trial,” Carlson said.

The first person shot by Rittenhouse was a protester named Joseph Rosenbaum.

Rosenbaum was allegedly starting fires while Rittenhouse was seen running around with a fire extinguisher. Rosenbaum then started chasing Rittenhouse when a shot was fired by another protester in the vicinity.

“Seconds later, Kyle Rittenhouse is pinned between parked cars,” the video’s narrator said. “Directly in front of Rittenhouse, armed with bats and other weapons, a mob is forming a barricade. With no way out and no way to know who fired that shot, Rittenhouse turns to face Rosenbaum.”

Rittenhouse fired four shots. Immediately after, three more shots were fired by an “unknown shooter.”

Although Rosenbaum received four gunshot wounds, it’s still unclear if all were from Rittenhouse.

Carlson reiterated the fact that eight shots were fired — only four by Rittenhouse — yet no other arrests or charges were made.

“The mob turns on Kyle Rittenhouse, they assault him — it’s clear they plan to kill him,” said Carlson. “Kyle Rittenhouse runs, they follow, Rittenhouse trips and falls, they attack him, he shoots.”

At this point in the video, an unidentified protester chasing Rittenhouse attacks him, striking him in the head. He then trips and falls onto the street.

Another protester then tries to jump onto Rittenhouse while he’s on the ground. Rittenhouse fires two shots into the air.

Not even seconds later a third protester, Anthony Huber, swings the edge of his skateboard into the back of Rittenhouse’s head and attempts to grab the rifle.

Rittenhouse fires one shot into Huber’s chest.

After the shot, protester Gaige Grosskreutz fakes surrender for a moment, just before charging at Rittenhouse with a pistol in hand, aimed to shoot.

Rittenhouse fires another shot into Grosskreutz arm.

According to a friend who visited him in the hospital, Grosskreutz’s “only regret was not killing the kid and hesitating to pull the gun before emptying the entire mag into him.”

As Carlson said at the end of his segment, “It’s on camera. You can assess for yourself what you think of it.”

Rittenhouse’s lawyers believe he acted in self-defense. And if he did, the court’s ruling on his case sets a precedent for all of us Americans who wish to live up to our responsibility of protecting not only ourselves but also our communities from harm.

