Tucker Carlson Attacks Trump for Mocking Islam: 'That's Totally Unacceptable'

Former Fox News host and populist podcaster Tucker Carlson criticized President Donald Trump for mocking Islam in an Easter Sunday post in which he threatened Iran’s infrastructure if there was no substantive move toward negotiations from Tehran.

Carlson said that the message was only acceptable “if you seek a religious war,” but that otherwise, “no decent person mocks other people’s religions” and the move would escalate tensions as opposed to defusing them.

Carlson’s Monday remarks came as Trump was continuing to get blowback for his Truth Social post.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump wrote. “Open the F***in’ Strait, you crazy b******s, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

While the bluntness of the profanity is what caught most commentators’ attention, the “Praise be to Allah” remark also drew scrutiny, with some comparing it to Elijah’s taunt to the priests of Baal in 1 Kings 18 to draw parallels to the impotence of the Iranian regime’s theocratic underpinnings, at least from the administration’s perspective.

From Carlson’s perspective, however, the message was much more problematic, and for different reasons.

“Who do you think you are? You’re tweeting out the f-word on Easter morning? So, obviously, you’re mocking the religion of Iran. OK. If you seek a religious war, that’s a good idea. But by the way, no decent person mocks other people’s religions,” Carlson, once an ardent supporter of Trump, said.

“To mock other people’s faith is to mock the idea of faith itself,” he continued. “The message of all faith at the biggest-picture level is the message in our Bible, which is you are not God. And only if you think you are, do you talk this way.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Tucker Carlson: “No President should mock Islam” pic.twitter.com/o9C7JxnJHP — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) April 7, 2026

“But it’s not just mockery of Islam. And no president should mock Islam. That’s not your job,” Carlson added.

“This is not a theocracy. We don’t go to war with other theocracies to find out which theocracy is more effective. We are not a theocracy. And God willing, we never will be, because theocracies corrupt the religion.”

While Carlson had made a career as a fierce critic of Islam, especially in the wake of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, he has softened his stance on the matter in recent years.

Tucker Carlson in 2006: “I’m a bigot. If you’re really into Islam, I don’t care for you. I don’t care what that sounds like – you can call me a racist. I’d vote for you if you said that.”

VS.

Tucker Carlson in 2026: “No president… pic.twitter.com/j5ziSlpcVb — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) April 7, 2026

Particularly given his closeness and admiration to Middle Eastern countries like the United Arab Emirates and Qatar — he recently purchased a home in Doha, the capital of the latter country — many of his former allies on the right have questioned his ties to majority-Muslim nations.

Carlson also drew criticism for several remarks in which he said that Sharia law was preferable to progressive secular Western lawlessness, if given a choice between the two alternatives:

Tucker Carlson supports Sharia Law. The right must reject him immediately.pic.twitter.com/OR4RI9Sq0p — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 27, 2025

Tucker Carlson in Saudi Arabia: “Sharia Law is better than the law in New York City.” pic.twitter.com/eGnXVmAzZz — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 27, 2026

He has also been against United States interventionism abroad since the failures of Iraq and Afghanistan — a stance that has extended to the conflict in Iran, which he has predicted could lead to World War III and is immoral nonetheless.

“We’ve intentionally bombed civilian infrastructure,” he said during Monday’s remarks.

“That’s totally unacceptable. Not under the phony laws of some international body but under moral law, God’s law. Killing noncombatants who did nothing wrong, who are people created by God, is immoral.”

Trump, for his part, seems to have broken with Carlson as well.

Last week, the president used his Truth Social account to repost an article by the British-born conservative pundit Douglas Murray — a harsh critic of Carlson’s recent turn, who has accused the former Fox News host of anti-Semitism — titled “Deranged Tucker Carlson Backstabs Trump.”

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