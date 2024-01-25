As President Joe Biden continues to allow unprecedented illegal immigration into the United States at levels so high that some states have legally termed the border crisis as an “invasion,” many Americans, especially in presidential election year, have had a simple question for him: Why?

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson believes he has the answer.

In a Prager University video posted to YouTube in October that, for some reason, has received fewer than 40,000 views, Carlson explained the Democrats’ plan in four simple points.

The video opened with a clip of Fox News reporter Bill Melugin describing what appeared to be a “refugee camp” being built under a bridge in the U.S. to house illegal immigrants.

“The problem is, Border Patrol sources and city of Del Rio [Texas] sources are telling us they’re hearing there are upwards of 10,000 more migrants who are on the way right now,” Melugin said.

Tucker then appears and gives “four simple facts” to explain why the Biden administration is allowing the border crisis to continue unaddressed.

“One: According to a recent study from Yale, there are at least 22 million illegal immigrants living in the United States,” he said.

That study, available here, was released last September. It’s authors expected to conduct a mere “sanity check” on the generally accepted number of 11.3 illegal immigrants currently in the country, but were surprised when “[e]ven using parameters intentionally aimed at producing an extremely conservative estimate, they found a population of 16.7 million undocumented immigrants.”

Tucker then moved to his second point, which is that the Democratic Party hopes to grant citizenship to every illegal alien currently in the country. He suggested reading the party platform from 2016 as evidence.

“Those immigrants already living in the United States, who are assets to their communities and contribute so much to our country, should be incorporated completely into our society through legal processes that give meaning to our national motto: E Pluribus Unum,” that document states.

Perhaps more importantly, the party’s 2020 platform seems to make at least as strong a statement of its intent to turn every illegal immigrant in the country into a voting citizen.

“Democrats believe it is long past time to provide a roadmap to citizenship for the millions of undocumented workers, caregivers, students, and children who are an essential part of our economy and of the fabric of our nation,” the 2020 platform states.

The point, Carlson says, is not just to give illegal aliens citizenship, but to grant them the right to vote.

“Three: Studies show the overwhelming majority of first-time immigrant voters vote Democrat,” he said, which he then argued would give Democrats a lock on power.

“Four: The biggest landslide in American presidential history was only 17 million votes,” he said. “Do the math.

“The payoff for Democrats?” Carlson concluded. “Permanent electoral majority for the foreseeable future. In a word: power. That’s the point, no matter what they tell you. American workers, be damned.”

You can watch the video in its entirety below.







Leaving aside the fact that “permanent electoral majority for the foreseeable future” is an obvious oxymoron, Carlson’s points are valid, thought they’re unlikely to work out for Democrats just as he outlines here.

Assuming there are, in fact, 22 million illegals currently in the country, that doesn’t mean there are 22 million Democratic votes among them. Some of them are too young to vote. Others will vote Republican or third-party. Others — potentially many others — won’t vote at all; never in the past century has more than about two-thirds of the voting-age population cast a ballot in even a presidential election year.

None of that means that the Democrats aren’t attempting a power grab by cynically using their fellow human beings, many of whom are merely yearning to breathe free. It probably does mean, however, that Carlson’s fears as expressed in this video are a little overblown.

Illegal immigration is a tremendous issue, of course, and amnesty for illegals already in the country is a terrible idea for many, many reasons. I just don’t agree that Democrat leaders are the genius master planners that he seems to believe they are. If they were that smart, they’d be conservatives by now.

But more important, while I strongly support wise action, I don’t think fear is the way to motivate wisdom, “for God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control,” as the Apostle Paul told Timothy roughly 2,000 years ago. Paul didn’t write those words to us, but God certainly wrote them for us.

Hundreds of years before the, he wrote something that applies to the Democrats, too, in Proverbs 19:21.

“Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the Lord that will stand.”

