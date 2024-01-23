Tucker Carlson Calls Up Justin Trudeau, Tells Him 'We Are Coming to Liberate Canada'

Tucker Carlson has a warning for Justin Trudeau.

In a video posted on Instagram on Monday, the conservative talk show host warned the Canadian prime minister that he is coming to “liberate” the country from Trudeau’s leadership.

“Yes, hi. I couldn’t understand the French part, but it’s Tucker Carlson calling from the United States, and I’d be grateful if you’d pass a message on to the prime minister, Justin Trudeau,” Carlson said in the video.

“We are coming to liberate Canada,” he continued. “We are coming to liberate Canada, and we’ll be there soon. Merci.”

In the accompanying post, the former Fox News host wrote, “See you soon, Canada.”

In November, the Calgary Herald reported that Carlson would be visiting Calgary for a speech on Wednesday, followed by a live interview with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

“The premier participates in a variety of public and private events and does interviews with dozens of reporters, broadcasters and podcasters from across the political spectrum,” the premier’s press secretary, Sam Blackett, said in a statement at the time.

“Obviously, she does not subscribe to every view of every interviewer or reporter she speaks with whether that’s the CBC, the Toronto Star, or Tucker Carlson,” he continued.

“The premier aims to share Alberta’s message with as many people as possible whether they’re from Alberta, Canada, or around the world,” Blackett said.

Carlson has made no secret of his disdain for the Trudeau government and has even discussed the possibility of liberating it from the prime minister’s rule.

“Why should we stand back and watch our biggest trading partner, the country with which we share the longest border — and actually a great country, I love Canada … Why should we let it become Cuba?” he said on his Fox News show last year.

“Why don’t we liberate it?” Carlson said. “We’re spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau? And I mean it.”

Meanwhile, left-wing activists have attempted to block Carlson from entering the country.

A November petition to Trudeau on Change.org, which received fewer than 4,000 signatures, denounced Carlson as “a conspiracy theorist, active supporter of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, promoter of racism and hate monger, supporter of the January 6 insurrection, [and] supporter of the rigged 2020 US elections conspiracy.”

“Tucker Carlson does not share the moral and ethical values of Canadian citizens,” the petition said. “In fact he openly and blatantly attacks the core values that decent law abiding citizens follow.”

“We believe that it is in the best interest of Canada that Tucker [Carlson] be denied entry into Canada as an undesirable person.”

