Popular conservative commentator Tucker Carlson has apologized for supporting President Donald Trump during the 2024 election cycle.

In a recent episode of “The Tucker Carlson Show,” rated by Spotify as the country’s 8th most popular podcast, Carlson said that he will feel “tormented” by what he now regards as his own regrettable role in helping Trump win the presidency.

“I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people,” Carlson said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “It was not intentional.”

The former Fox News host made those comments during a conversation with his brother, Buckley Carlson.

“You and I and everyone else who supported him — you wrote speeches for him; I campaigned for him — we’re implicated in this for sure,” the host said at the beginning of the clip. “It’s not enough to say, ‘I changed my mind,’ or like, ‘Oh, this is bad. I’m out.’ In very small ways, but in real ways you, and me and millions of people like us are the reason this is happening right now.”

“Yes,” Buckley Carlson agreed.

“So,” the host continued, “I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. We’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be. And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say.”

For the remainder of the clip, the Carlson brothers discussed whether or not Trump always intended to, in their words, betray his voters.

“Looking back after the last year and a half, it seems like it kind of was,” Buckley Carlson said after his brother asked him if Trump’s betrayal, as they see it, was “always the plan.”

Buckley, while making it clear that he did not support former Vice President Kamala Harris, then suggested that the campaign donations Trump received from the Israeli-American multi-billionaire Miriam Adelson helped dictate the president’s aggressively pro-Israel policy in the Middle East, including the ongoing Iran war.

Tucker, however, sounded skeptical about the campaign donations as an explanation for Trump’s policies.

“Given his behavior and his demonstrated disloyalty and viciousness to previous supporters,” the host said near the end of the clip, “why wouldn’t he display the same lack of loyalty to Miriam Adelson? I mean, that’s kind of the question. The only people he’s been loyal to are the neocons and his donors.”

Tucker says he regrets helping Trump get elected. Well, I regret defending Tucker when he was fired from Fox and promoting him when he started his own thing. Now he’s out here whining like a sore loser while Trump actually delivers. Weak sauce. pic.twitter.com/24RtJgiEca — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) April 21, 2026

According to CBS News, Adelson gave more than $132 million to help Trump win the presidency in 2024.

X owner Elon Musk, however, ranked as by far the president’s largest donor. Musk and his Super PAC combined to give Trump more than $330 million.

Notwithstanding that massive sum, Musk and Trump had a very public falling out in June 2025. Musk, tapped to head Trump’s “Department of Government Efficiency,” objected to the president’s “Big Beautiful Bill” and even suggested that Trump’s name appeared in files pertaining to the deceased sex offender and suspected sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The president and his top donor have since appeared to reconcile.

In other words, Tucker suggested that campaign donations alone cannot explain Trump’s pro-Israel policies. After all, the president had no problem breaking with Musk, who gave more than twice as much as Adelson.

In a previous podcast episode, Tucker attacked Trump for sending out a bellicose and profane message on Easter morning threatening the IRGC with the end of their “civilization,” which the podcast host described as “mocking” Christianity.

Thus, the longtime conservative commentator framed the president’s behavior in spiritual terms. Tucker even mentioned Trump in the same context as the Antichrist.

Tucker Carlson blasts Donald Trump for making a mockery of Christianity after weeks of blasphemy. A visibly disturbed Carlson wonders aloud if Trump could be the Antichrist, while citing the Bible. “Could this be the Antichrist? Well, who knows? At least, that’s my conclusion.… pic.twitter.com/Our2E26Xxa — Fractured Light (@FracturedLight0) April 16, 2026

That episode dropped several days after Trump blasted Carlson and fellow dissident right-wing podcasters Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones over their criticism of the Iran war, litany of anti-Israel conspiracy theories (including Candace Owens’s claim that Israel took part in the murder of Charlie Kirk) and what they see as his undue deference to Israel and its interests.

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