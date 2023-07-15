Presidential hopeful and former Vice President Mike Pence has drawn shock and criticism for appearing to state that the degradation of America is not his concern.

The comment came during a sit-down interview with Tucker Carlson at The Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa.







There, Pence discussed the fate of America’s economy under President Joe Biden, January 6, the 2020 election and America’s role in arming Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Pence expressed his belief that “it is in the interest of the United States of America to continue to give the Ukrainian military the resources that they need to repell the Russian invasion and restore their sovereignty” – only to be booed by the crowd.

Bewildered by his ongoing support for supplying Ukraine with financial aid, Tucker asked why the former vice president wasn’t more focused on the well-being of American citizens over Ukrainians.

Tucker: “I’m sorry, Mr. Vice President. You are distressed that the Ukrainians don’t have enough American tanks? Every city in the United States has become much worse over the past three years. Drive around. There’s not one city that’s gotten better. And it’s visible. Our… pic.twitter.com/6bJ8aKSPhs — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 14, 2023

“I’m sorry, Mr. Vice President, have you – I know you’re running for president, you are distressed that the Ukrainians don’t have enough American tanks. Every city in the United States has become much worse over the past three years. Drive around. There’s not one city that’s gotten better in the United States. And it’s visible,” Tucker said, according to the Daily Wire.

“Our economy has degraded, the suicide rate has jumped, public filth and disorder and crime have exponentially increased,” he said. “And yet your concern is that the Ukrainians, a country most people can’t find on a map, who’ve received tens of billions of U.S. tax dollars, don’t have enough tanks.”

Tucker then asked, “I think it’s a fair question to ask, like, where’s the concern for the United States in that?” to which Pence replied: “Well, it’s not my concern.”

“Tucker, I’ve heard that routine from you before. But that’s not my concern,” Pence added, the Wire reported.

“I’m running for president in the United States, because I think this country is in a lot of trouble. I think Joe Biden has weakened America at home and abroad,” he said, “And as President of the United States, we’re going to restore law and order in our cities.

“We’re going to secure our border, we’re going to get this economy moving again. And we’re going to make sure that we have men and women on our courts at every level that will stand for the right to life and defend all the God-given liberties enshrined in our Constitution.”

The two also got into a heated debate when Tucker questioned him about Ukraine allegedly violating the religious liberties of the Russian Orthodox Church. Pence maintained his belief that Ukraine has done nothing wrong in this matter.

Heated Exchange Between Tucker Carlson And Mike Pence On Religious Liberty In Ukraine Tucker: “I would think that you would have greater concern for religious liberty in Ukraine, and I’m surprised by your answer.” Pence: “I told you I raised the issue of religious liberty.”… pic.twitter.com/MIQckt2jm4 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 14, 2023

Earlier in the interview, the two had discussed Pence’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol incursion. Carlson specifically wanted to see if Pence would label the event an “insurrection.”

“Let me just say – All I know for sure, having lived through it at the Capitol, is that it was a tragic day,” Pence said, according to The Hill. “I’ve never used the word insurrection, Tucker, over the last two years … it was a riot that took place at the Capitol that day.”

After mourning the “tragic” loss of life that occurred that day, he was asked about the killing of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer during the incursion.

“I just think it was a tragic moment, without question,” Pence said. “But I have to tell you that seeing people assaulting law enforcement officers, smashing windows, breaking into the Capitol building, it infuriated me. And it’s very likely that the restraint that was shown by law enforcement officers saved lives that day.”

He continued, calling for those who “perpetrated acts of violence and vandalism in our nation’s Capitol” to be held accountable — adding that he also hopes for equal efforts in pursuing those who partook in the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020.

Pence went on to condemn the “partisan” House Select Committee put in charge of investigating January 6, which, he said, “failed its historic mission of bringing the facts forward.”

While he did say the committee was wrong for focusing so much on “one individual” (Donald Trump), he later called out the former president for his “reckless” words on the day of the incursion.

“Whatever his intentions in that moment, it endangered me and my family and everyone that was at the Capitol that day,” Pence said of Trump, adding his belief that “history will hold him accountable for that.”

