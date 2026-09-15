Tucker Carlson Defends El-Sayed on 9/11, Condemns His GOP Opponent Mike Rogers

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson continues to separate himself from all things Republican and GOP.

And the polarizing podcast host is doing so in increasingly aggressive ways.

No example of that may be clearer than one of his more recent nuclear hot takes, according to the New York Post.

In short, Carlson basically agreed with and amplified the anti-American 9/11 rhetoric that has been pushed by Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

As a 2021 quote attributed to El-Sayed began to circulate online, Carlson saw fit to not only defend El-Sayed, but said that the Michigan Democrat is “obviously right.”

And what, exactly, is El-Sayed so right about?

“9/11 scarred our country in profound ways, but what we did after 9/11 scarred millions of other people,” El-Sayed said in 2021. “When we talk about 9/11, we often fail to center them.”

Do you approve of Tucker Carlson’s evolving political positions? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (1 Votes) No: 99% (86 Votes)

El-Sayed had also posted in a since-deleted X post: “Today, I mourn the 3K lives, 6K injuries, & infrastructural devastation in NYC, perpetrated ignorantly in the name of my faith.”

“Tomorrow, I’ll mourn ~1M lives, millions of injuries, & infrastructural devastation in 3 countries, perpetrated ignorantly in the name of my country.”

Carlson appears to be fully on board with that rhetoric.

The New York Post reported that in his Friday newsletter, Carlson penned the following: “El-Sayed did not celebrate airplane hijackings or cheerlead Al-Qaeda; he simply said that the U.S. conducting terrorism of its own in response to 9/11 was not exactly an appropriate reaction. He is obviously right.”

Carlson was not done, however. Despite being a GOP avatar for the better part of his adult life, Carlson stunned swathes of onlookers as he effectively supported El-Sayed in his Senate race against Republican candidate Mike Rogers.

Carlson took particular issue with Rogers describing El-Sayed’s campaign as “disgusting.”

“Hold on a second,” Carlson wrote. “Disgusting? Understanding that the Bush administration was wrong to kill hundreds of thousands of people and waste trillions of dollars in Iraq, even though, again, Iraq did not do 9/11, is disgusting?”

He continued: “We are really not sure who Mike Rogers is, but if anyone in Michigan’s Senate race is ‘unfit to serve in public office,’ it is him.”

Carlson was particularly critical of Rogers’ stances on the ongoing war in Iran and past wars, a topic that has all but consumed Carlson in his ongoing personality shift.

While Carlson may have stopped just short of actually endorsing El-Sayed, most pundits and observers — some in agreement with Carlson, others in disagreement — have all effectively characterized the former Fox host as at least supporting El-Sayed’s candidacy. The New York Post, for instance, described it as Carlson having “all but endorsed” El-Sayed.

And as the Independent reports, much of Carlson’s public persona transformation happened as President Donald Trump entered into a conflict with Iran. Carlson has long been vehemently opposed to the Iran conflict and has gone so far as to suggest that Israel was pulling these strings throughout.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.