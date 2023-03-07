Tucker Carlson Demolishes Dems' Most Disgusting Lie About Jan. 6 with Never-Before-Seen Footage

Of all the lies surrounding the Capitol incursion, it’s the worst that has come to light.

The death of a police officer is a tragedy under any circumstances, but when it’s seized by progressive opportunists as a chance to smear their opposition — and paraded in front of the nation’s TV cameras like some Soviet-era propaganda film — it goes from personally tragic to politically obscene.

But as Fox News’ Tucker Carlson demonstrated on Monday, that’s exactly where Democrats took the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Tucker Carlson’s Report On The Never Before Seen Footage Of Officer Brian Sicknick On January 6th “To this day, media accounts describe Sicknick as someone who was ‘slain’ on January 6th. The video we reviewed proves that is a lie. Here is surveillance footage of Sicknick… https://t.co/wlrMvyDznW pic.twitter.com/yVMSdBMM2t — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) March 7, 2023

As part of his first report on more than 40,000 hours of security video released by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Carlson demolished the Democratic story point by point, from the initial report about Sicknick’s death to the political theater of President Joe Biden and his party when they put Sicknick’s cremated remains on display in the Capitol Rotunda three weeks after his death.

“They lied about the police officer they claim to revere,” Carlson said in his report. “If they were willing to do that, then their dishonesty knew no limits.”

And it’s the lie that’s the nauseating part. As Carlson’s report demonstrates, there was plenty of video showing Sicknick alive and moving actively about inside the Capitol after the supposedly deadly fire extinguisher strike outside the building.

Carlson took particular aim at the grandiosely named “House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol,” the handpicked group of partisan Democrats and turncoat Republicans House Speaker Nancy Pelosi established to propagate propaganda surrounding the incursion.

“The January 6 committee knew perfectly well that Brian Sicknick was walking normally through the Capitol after he was supposedly murdered by Trump supporters,” Carlson said. “And they know that because they saw this tape. We can be sure because the footage contains an electronic bookmark that is still archived in the Capitol’s computer system. That means that investigators working for the Democratic Party reviewed this tape. They saw it, but they refused to release the tape to the public.”

That’s because if they released the video to the public, it would have revealed the party’s ghoulish propaganda point — a point that was repeated during the hearings of the committee of viciously partisan Democrats and turncoat Republicans who “investigated” the incursion. The substance of it was repeated again by Biden as recently as Jan. 6 of this year.

It’s malicious fiction, and Carlson showed it.

The initial story surrounding Sicknick’s death came, predictably enough, from The New York Times, which cited anonymous sources in a Jan. 8 report to claim Sicknick has been struck in the head by a fire extinguisher, causing a fatal injury. (The Times updated the story to back away from that in a note dated Feb. 12 — six weeks after the lie had gone out and the damage done.)

That was questioned almost immediately as Sicknick’s brother went public with the news that he had spoken with the officer after the attack. The officer was “in good shape,” Ken Sicknick told Pro Publica and never mentioned a fire extinguisher.

The publicly funded “news” outlet NPR headlined its coverage “Brian Sicknick, Capitol Police Officer Slain By Mob, Lies In Honor In Rotunda.”

The event was a disgrace — not because honoring a police officer’s death is bad, but because of the level of sheer cynicism that’s required to turn that death into a political prop, putting it at center stage of a national show aimed at doing nothing more noble than smearing political rivals.

An April 2021 report from the Washington, D.C., Medical Examiner’s Office found Sicknick, 42, died of “natural causes.” But that was months after Democrats and their propaganda arm in the establishment media had spread the false report that Sicknick had been killed by supporters of now-former President Donald Trump during the violence that surrounded the Jan. 6, 2021, certification of the 2020 presidential election.

As late as six months after the incursion — long after the truth was known — Biden himself was overseas peddling the idea that Sicknick had died at the hands of Trump supporters. In June 2021, the president answered a question about the treatment of those arrested in Washington on charges related to the Jan. 6 incursion and Russian opposition to President Vladimir Putin.

“I think that’s a ridiculous comparison,” Biden said at a news conference in Geneva, according to the U.K. Daily Mail. “It’s one thing for literally criminals to break through cordon, go into the Capitol, kill a police officer, and be held unaccountable than it is for people objecting and marching on the Capitol and saying, ‘You are not allowing me to speak freely. You are not allowing me to do A, B, C, or D.'”

But no police officers were killed on Jan. 6 — and Biden had to know that. The only people who died were Trump supporters, including Ashli Babbit, a woman who was shot to death by a Capitol Police officer who faced no punishment whatsoever.

The actual facts of Sicknick’s death have been known since the medical examiner’s report — even if they have not been approved of by the Washington establishment. A statement on the Capitol Police website states the department “accepts the findings from the District of Columbia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes.”

Yet, it continues, “This does not change the fact Officer Sicknick died in the line of duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.”

Actually, it does “change the fact.” In fact, it demolishes “the fact” because it proves that it’s not a “fact” at all — just a farce spread by Democrats and their establishment media allies to sway the American public.

It takes nothing away from Sicknick’s memory to state the truth about his death. Especially considering members of his own family have publicly expressed doubts about the Democratic version of events.

But what Carlson’s report does do is make clear just how depraved the modern Democratic Party has become — willing to traffick in the death of a police officer, to deliberately distort the truth around it, and even use the Capitol Rotunda as a backdrop for the morbid display — merely to paint supporters of Trump in a false light — and deceive the rest of the country in the process.

Biden, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the entire Democratic leadership and the Jan. 6 committee have built an entire edifice of lies around what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

But out of all of them, using the death of Officer Brian Sicknick as a prop was the foundation, and the worst lie uncovered so far.

If there are worse to come, the country needs to know it. The Sicknick lie has already lived too long.

